ColorTokens Boosts ANZ Presence, Appoints Elvis Jusic as Regional Director Sales

10.06.2020 - 10:45

SANTA CLARA, California, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc. a leading innovator in cyber security, today announced the appointment of Elvis Jusic to Regional Director of Sales for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Elvis brings a 20+ year history of success in the enterprise security industry, a customer-centric approach, and a focus on delivering differentiated value to protect customer data and assets.

Elvis Jusic joins the company with extensive sales and business development experience evidenced by his stellar successes at Oracle, Aruba Networks and Palo Alto Networks, where he served customers large and small through traditional and emerging channels. Throughout his long history of enterprise sales and as a passionate customer advocate, disruption has remained a consistent theme for Elvis. In his most recent role as National GM with Content Security, an Australian MSSP, Elvis led national sales teams to deliver marked year-on-year growth and recognition. Elvis will be responsible for driving growth across ColorTokens' markets in the ANZ region.

"ColorTokens' award-winning approach is giving enterprises the ability to visualize and secure 100 percent of their traffic, stretching well beyond the 20 percent of perimeter traffic most organizations are limited to," said Elvis Jusic, Regional Director of Sales for ANZ, at ColorTokens. "By leveraging the power of full visibility across locations, zero-disruption micro-segmentation and proactive endpoint protection through PCI DSS 4.0, ColorTokens is transforming the way enterprises can achieve a zero trust architecture – all while removing the complexity of deployment, with time-to-value and simplicity intrinsically woven into the ColorTokens Spectrum Platform. I'm excited to bring the benefits of ColorTokens disruptions to more ANZ enterprises."

Dr. Nitin Mehta, Founder and CEO of ColorTokens said: "ANZ has been an area of substantial growth and enormous potential for ColorTokens. We look forward to harnessing Elvis Jusic's expertise and customer obsession to manage and support the continued growth and the demand for our solutions across the ANZ region."

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered zero-trust security, empowers global enterprises with a proactive approach to securing cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints, and users. Through its award-winning Spectrum Platform, ColorTokens delivers products and services that help businesses accurately assess and drastically improve their security posture. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

Media Contact: Corinne Breuil                                                   ColorTokens    +1-4083416030                                                                                   Press@colortokens.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838609/ColorTokens_Logo.jpg 

