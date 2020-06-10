The Third Consecutive Year of Tongwei Group Donating Off-grid Photovoltaic Power Generation Systems to Uninhabited Areas in Qinghai and Tibet

CHENGDU, China, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, 2020, Tongwei Group, the leader of the global photovoltaic industry, donated 30KW off-grid photovoltaic power generation systems to uninhabited areas in Qinghai and Tibet for the third time, delivering clean electric power to the Changjiang Source Aquatic Ecological Protection Station and its affiliated stations, and continuously contributing to the protection of the Changjiang river source ecological environment.

In three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020, Tongwei Group has undertaken charitable donations to build photovoltaic power generation systems in uninhabited areas in Qinghai and Tibet. With true dedication to social responsibility, Tongwei Group has conquered the inclement conditions of cold high-altitude areas and endeavored in uninhabited areas in Qinghai and Tibet three times, setting an excellent example for photovoltaic power generation efforts and contributing to infrastructure construction and environmental protection in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

In the future, Tongwei Group will continue working towards the goal of becoming a world-class clean energy enterprise and continue promoting and leading the global clean energy revolution, thus leaving an ecologically harmonious world which there is verdant hills and green waters, blue sky and white cloud, for the future generations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178252/Tongwei_Group.jpg