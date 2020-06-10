QS World University Rankings 2021

Asia ascending, America ailing

LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings - the world's most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 – the highest number ever.

Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry."

Methodological details can be found here. To view the full rankings: www.TopUniversities.com

[1] 'Most-consulted according to data from independent monitoring platforms, including Google Analytics, SimilarWeb, Meltwater, and Alexa.