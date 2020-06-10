Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Lead Investigational Product for Lung and Colorectal Cancers, LEAF-1401, Featured at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

comunicati

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Lead Investigational Product for Lung and Colorectal Cancers, LEAF-1401, Featured at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

10.06.2020 - 08:45

0

Treatment with LEAF-1401 exposes the tumor to 20-times more pentaglutamated pemetrexed than conventional pemetrexed.  Polyglutamated pemetrexed has been shown to be 80-times more potent than pemetrexed in inhibiting thymidylate synthase (TS), a key enzyme in the folate pathway. Pemetrexed (Alimta®) is today one of the leading backbone chemotherapies for lung cancer in the world.

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals LLC ("LEAF"), a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel anticancer drugs, announced today that results from a preclinical study of LEAF-1401, the Company's lead anticancer product, were presented at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of ASCO held from May 29 - 31, 2020. ASCO is the world's largest cancer conference which brings together, from around the world, both cancer researchers and cancer healthcare providers to review and discuss new cancer treatments being developed worldwide.  Treatment with LEAF-1401 resulted in 20-fold higher intratumoral exposure levels of pentaglutamated pemetrexed (the main active form of pemetrexed) and 30-fold higher intratumor exposure levels of pemetrexed itself, when compared to treatment with currently approved pemetrexed (Alimta®).

Details of the poster are as follows:

Poster #3524-254: Intratumoral Exposure Levels of Pentaglutamated Pemetrexed following Treatment with LEAF-1401 and Pemetrexed.

A copy of the poster is available on the LEAF website (click here).

LEAF-1401, a new generation onco-immuno antimetabolite designed to disrupt dysregulated 1-carbon metabolism in cancer and the immune system, is a liposomal formulation of gamma L-pentaglutamated pemetrexed.  Gamma L-polyglutamated pemetrexed has been shown to be 80-times more potent than pemetrexed in inhibiting thymidylate synthase.  In Oct 2018, LEAF received positive feedback following Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) about LEAF-1401, where the Agency indicated that LEAF-1401 may be acceptable for development and registration under 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. In addition, the Agency also provided guidance on how to establish a "bridge", between this product and Alimta®, the US FDA approved listed drug, for the purpose of fulfilling the 505(b)(2) registration path requirements.

"The selection of LEAF-1401 by the ASCO Science Committee for presentation at this year's annual ASCO meeting marked an important milestone in the recognition, by world's leading cancer experts, of the future role this new investigational product is expected to play in the treatment of cancer," says Founder, President, and CEO of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Clet Niyikiza.

"Although pemetrexed remains a backbone of treatment regimens approved for lung cancer, an unacceptable number of lung cancer patients treated with pemetrexed alone or in combination with novel drugs, such as immunotherapy, eventually succumb to this disease," says Dr. Victor Moyo, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals.  Dr. Moyo added, "The results from LEAF-1401 preclinical studies, in which significantly higher levels of pemetrexed and the more potent pentaglutamated pemetrexed are delivered to the tumor with an increased antitumor effect, point to a high likelihood that LEAF-1401 could achieve improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer."

For more information, please visit www.leafpharmaceuticals.com.

About L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative and safe therapies for cancer.  LEAF is committed to Lifting and Empowering All Families (L.E.A.F.) by developing and making accessible new cancer medicines for patients globally, especially the lesser served regions of the world.

Media Contact: Dr. Navreet DhindsaCorporate Communicationsndhindsa@leafpharmaceuticals.comPhone: +1 781 305 4192

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/430239/LEAF_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Morto Pau Dones, leader dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti: "Esserti amico un gran regalo"

Video Morto Pau Dones dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti sui social

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Mediagallery

Cocaina, hashish e materiale esplosivo, due arresti a Cagliari

Cocaina, hashish e materiale esplosivo, due arresti a Cagliari

(Agenzia Vista) Cagliari, 10 giugno 2020 Cocaina, hashish e materiale esplosivo, due arresti a Cagliari La Polizia di Stato di Cagliari ha arrestato due giovani autoctoni, in concorso, per il reato di detenzione ai fini di spaccio di sostanze stupefacenti. I poliziotti della Squadra Mobile hanno sequestrato 1Kg di cocaina, 2 Kg. di Hashish e circa 1,200 Kg. di catinoni sintetici del Mephedrone ...

 
X Factor 2020, ecco chi sono Emma, Hell Raton, Manuel e Mika, i quattro giudici del talent show di Sky
in tv

Video Sky X Factor 2020, ecco chi sono Emma, Hell Raton, Manuel e Mika, i quattro giudici del talent show 

Emma Marrone, Hell Raton, Manuel Agnelli e Mika: è questa la squadra dei quattro giudici dell'edizione 2020 di X Factor. Per quanto le indiscrezioni che hanno preceduto l'ufficializzazione dei nomi, avvenuta nel corso della puntata di lunedì 9 giugno di E poi c'è Cattelan, abbiano anticipato gran parte del nuovo quartetto di giudici del del talent di Sky prodotto da Fremantle, in onda da ...

 
Il dentista ai tempi del Covid, DentalPro: tecnologia e sicurezza

Il dentista ai tempi del Covid, DentalPro: tecnologia e sicurezza

Milano, 9 giu. (askanews) - Andare dal dentista ai tempi del Covid-19. Dopo la fase di massima emergenza gli studi odontoiatrici riprendono l'attività con nuove procedure. Nel settore c'è però anche chi non si è mai fermato, come il gruppo DentalPro, di cui abbiamo incontrato l'amministratore delegato Michel Cohen. "DentalPro - ha spiegato ad askanews - ha tenuto aperti tutti i centri, che sono ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

X Factor 2020, ecco chi sono Emma, Hell Raton, Manuel e Mika, i quattro giudici del talent show di Sky

in tv

Video Sky X Factor 2020, ecco chi sono Emma, Hell Raton, Manuel e Mika, i quattro giudici del talent show 

Emma Marrone, Hell Raton, Manuel Agnelli e Mika: è questa la squadra dei quattro giudici dell'edizione 2020 di X Factor. Per quanto le indiscrezioni che hanno preceduto ...

10.06.2020

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Televisione

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Uomini e Donne, oggi mercoledì 10 giugno 2020, non va in onda. Non sapremo comesta continuando la frequentazione tra Gemma Galgani e Sirius e le gelosie con Valentina Autiero....

10.06.2020

Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi

Televisione

Con il Cuore da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi

Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, in diretta su Rai1 martedì 9 giugno 2020, con  Gianni Morandi e Carlo Conti per le famiglie in difficoltà. Grazie ai Frati ...

10.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33