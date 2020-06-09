Edicola

Microland's IIoT Prowess Gains PTC's Global System Integrator Status

Microland's IIoT Prowess Gains PTC's Global System Integrator Status

09.06.2020 - 10:45

09.06.2020 - 10:45

0

BENGALURU, India; LONDON and ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland today announced its inclusion in PTC Inc's elite list of Global System Integrators and Management Consultants, an ecosystem of digital transformation experts and industrial innovation thought leaders. This recognition is a validation of Microland's resolute focus on cross-industry digital transformation.

"Microland's strategic relationship with PTC has enabled us to accelerate the Industry 4.0 digital transformation journey of our clients. Leveraging PTC's ThingWorx® platform, we have built smart, connected, and integrated Industrial IoT solutions for several of our clients. Our IT-OT integration expertise, along with PTC's industrial automation suite, power our Industrial IoT solutions to drive higher efficiencies, increase productivity, enhance experiences and reduce operational risks," says Manjanath Nayak, Senior Vice President - Head of Global Industrial IoT Business, Microland.

Microland's IIoT business has enabled several enterprises to pursue an accelerated path to realise industrial process transformation. Microland's offerings under the IIoT service line include: 3-Step Accelerator (PoC led solutions), Integrated Smart Factory, Industrial Monitoring, Connected Enterprises and Managed Services.   

Microland has been working with PTC since 2017. Over the last three years the PTC-Microland collaboration has seen significant momentum with several jointly developed solutions deployed across multiple customer engagements. 

"Microland has demonstrated innovative thinking in solution development around our platform and have been proven in the most challenging of client engagements," says Rajkiran Chakkalongara, Senior Director & Head, IOT/AR Business, PTC, India.

Microland's industrial and software engineers, working alongside solution consultants, deliver ambitious IIoT system thinking and innovation, using analytics and artificial intelligence to drive predictable operations and unlock new opportunities. The focus is to enable enterprises to solve complex industrial challenges through IIoT system thinking and rapid prototyping to achieve a steady stream of quick wins with minimum investment.

Ravi Asrani, SVP, Global System Integrators & Management Consulting, PTC added, "PTC values Microland's system integration capability across industry sectors and its ability to deliver high-value business outcomes. Together, we can address the transformation promises that IIoT presents for the world."

The success of this partnership spans multiple geographies and industry verticals — one example being a successful implementation of smart manufacturing for TRL Krosaki Refractories, one of the largest refractory manufacturers in India.

Kumar Heramba Narayan Naik, CIO, TRL Krosaki, said, "We have embarked upon a program of modernising our manufacturing facilities leveraging Industrial IoT solutions with a primary objective of improving refractory brick quality.

Microland has been instrumental in the success of this modernization program. With an outcome driven approach, Microland helped us develop the business case and demonstrated strong system integration expertise across IT, OT and Analytics. They led the program of implementing PTC ThingWorx® resulting in real time operational visibility, digital workflows and asset performance tracking resulting in quicker decision making, reduced breakdowns and efficient workforce."

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT—ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before:

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

ThingWorx is a registered trademark of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965328/Microland.jpg

