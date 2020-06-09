Edicola

New Report With 33 Expert Tips on Circular IT Management

New Report With 33 Expert Tips on Circular IT Management

09.06.2020 - 09:45

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new report from TCO Development, the organization behind the global sustainability certification for IT products TCO Certified, explains how everyone who buys and uses IT products can implement circular and more sustainable practices.

"Circular solutions are already available. We now need to use them," says Clare Hobby, Global Purchaser Engagement Director at TCO Development.

The report, Impacts and Insights: Circular IT Management in Practice, sets out how the circular economy helps solve many of the most pressing sustainability challenges linked to IT products. Today's linear consumption causes substantial carbon dioxide emissions. Natural resources are being rapidly exhausted and vast amounts of hazardous e-waste piles up, with more than 50 million metric tonnes being discarded every year, of which only 20% is being responsibly taken care of. The circular economy can help us reduce the pressure we're putting on the planet.

As a pioneer of circular procurement, Aalborg municipality has seen the effects of acting with greater circularity.

"The amount of CO2 we can save by keeping IT products longer surprised me. Using laptops for another three years will save emissions equivalent to heating and powering all municipality buildings for a year," says Birgitte Krebs Schleemann, project manager for sustainability procurement at Aalborg municipality.

The circular transition is a paradigm shift that will require both big and small changes. In the report, experts in the frontline of circularity and IT share 33 concrete tips.

"We want to go beyond theory — this report provides practical help for those who want to take the next step," says Clare Hobby.

Some of the tips:

Read the report

About TCO Certified

TCO Certified is the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products. Our comprehensive criteria are designed to drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. Covering 11 product categories, compliance is independently verified, both pre and post certification.

