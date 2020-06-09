Edicola

Empire State Building Celebrates New York City's Reopen

comunicati

09.06.2020 - 08:15

0

Announces Return Of Its Signature White Lights  

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building today announced the return of its signature white lights to the New York City skyline to celebrate the first day of New York City's reopen.

Since March 30, the Empire State Building's signature white lights were replaced nightly with the Building's 'Pandemic Siren' and 'Heartbeat of New York.' There have also been hourly lightings to honor and inspire New York City's first responders, the #HeroesShineBright campaign, music-to-light shows with Alicia Keys and The Beatles in partnership with iHeartRadio, and a special YouTube music video fundraiser in partnership with the Robin Hood Foundation that features Billy Joel with an introduction by Governor Cuomo.

With media coverage across the globe, the Empire State Building's lightings have become a beacon to remind us that we are all in this together.

"In the United States, India, Australia, and China alone, the Empire State Building's lights during the battle of the pandemic generated more than 33 billion impressions," said Anthony E. Malkin, CEO, and Chairman of Empire State Realty Trust. "The Empire State Building is the authentic representation of New York City and New York State to the world."

He continued, "We celebrate with New Yorkers the personal commitments of all first responders and the battlefield leadership of New York State and New York City officials who have brought us to the point that our City can get back to work. We look forward to share New York with New Yorkers, the nation, and the world when we reopen our world-famous Observatory."   

The Building shines in its signature white lights on nights when a lighting for an organization or holiday is not scheduled. Until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the Empire State Building's hourly five-minute sparkling tribute to the first responders still on the front lines, and the five minutes of darkness in memory of those who have lost their lives that follow the 9 p.m. sparkle, will continue.  For more information on the building's tower lights, visit the lighting calendar on the Empire State Building's website for our full schedule.

About the Empire State Building Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust  Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.  

