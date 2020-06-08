Edicola

Karma Automotive Names New Chief Strategy Officer To Drive Corporate Growth

Karma Automotive Names New Chief Strategy Officer To Drive Corporate Growth

08.06.2020 - 15:45

- Greg Tarr will lead strategy, corporate development, business development, product planning and new ventures

IRVINE, California, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Tarr has joined Karma Automotive as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). 

As CSO, Tarr will report directly to Karma CEO Dr Lance Zhou, providing valuable insight and leadership for Karma's business model, strategic innovation and future product portfolio. As Karma Automotive develops future vehicle programs across Electric Luxury Cars, Supercars, Commercial Vehicles and Technology Platforms, Tarr's strategic guidance will strengthen the company's growing global presence and product development. A new range of battery electric vehicles (BEV) starting with the all-electric Karma Revero GTE launches in Spring 2021.

"As Karma moves beyond the traditional automotive business model, we continue to seek a diverse range of talent who exhibit the disruptive strategies and entrepreneurial mindset adopted in tech hubs such as Silicon Valley," says Dr. Lance Zhou, CEO, Karma Automotive. "Greg's leadership experience in Silicon Valley automotive and mobility startups, global network, venture capital and Toyota background will be a valuable asset to Karma's executive team."  

"Karma is reinventing the luxury electric category with innovation. Karma products intersect new mobility innovation, iconic/exclusive design and bespoke craftsmanship which converge to create the next generation of luxury electric cars, supercars and SUVs," says Tarr. "Karma will leverage its vast intellectual property portfolio and Southern California manufacturing facility, KICC, to partner with large OEMs and cutting edge startups to deliver the future of mobility for an enhanced customer experience."

Greg's past leadership roles include: Corporate Venture Capital: Vodafone China,  Singtel's Globe Telecom, Axiata Group and Rogers Communications, Startups: Glympse- Board of Directors/CSO, Automatic Labs- CSO (M+A- Sirius XM) , Networks in Motion- VP Asia (M+A- TCS), Jibe- Board of Directors (M+A- Google), RX Networks- Board of Directors (M+A- Bluestar China), Kodiak Networks VP Asia (M+A- Motorola), Admobius- Seed Investor/Founding Member-Board of Directors (M+A- Lotame), Shanghai Linktone (Nasdaq), SmartPay China (M+A- Ping An insurance),  Deutsche Bank- Head of Asian Technology Equity Research, Toyota's USA HQ Technical Customer Service.

Greg has lived globally over a decade in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Sweden, Canada and is originally from New York City.

About Karma 

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma produces commercial vehicles and automotive technology platforms. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance version, the Revero GTS, later in 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177416/DSCF1681.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846369/Karma_Automotive_Logo.jpg 

