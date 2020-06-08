Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

HeiQ Viroblock Tested Successfully Against Virus That Causes COVID-19

comunicati

HeiQ Viroblock Tested Successfully Against Virus That Causes COVID-19

08.06.2020 - 11:45

0

ZURICH, Switzerland, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is among the first textile technologies in the world to be proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory. Tests conducted by Swiss textile innovator HeiQ with the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia (Doherty Institute) showed that treated fabric achieved 99.99% reduction of the virus.

HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is a textile treatment for industrial use, designed to provide textiles with antiviral and antibacterial properties. The combination of silver antimicrobial technology and vesicle technology rapidly destroy enveloped viruses including coronaviruses. It has previously been tested against coronavirus 229E, another strain of virus in the Coronavirus family.

The latest testing with SARS-CoV-2 virus was conducted by researchers at the Doherty Institute, a joint venture between the University of Melbourne and The Royal Melbourne Hospital, an internationally renowned institution combining research, teaching, public health and reference laboratory services, diagnostic services and clinical care into infectious diseases and immunity.

The research project involved a disinfection test protocol that simulated the real-life interaction of small aerosol droplets contaminating clothing. A known concentration of SARS-CoV-2 virus was contacted with the sample fabric for 30 minutes followed by measurement of remaining infectious SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

The fabric sample treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 had no infective viruses left after 30 minutes. The result indicated a SARS-CoV-2 virus reduction of 99.99% relative to the inoculum control.

Carlo Centonze, Swiss co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HeiQ Group, stated, "The confirmation of antiviral activity of HeiQ Viroblock against SARS-CoV-2 is an important milestone. This data forms part of our ongoing efforts to help provide textiles with greater levels of protection against viruses and contribute to efforts towards mitigation of the global pandemic."

"HeiQ appreciates the work of the Doherty Institute in conducting these tests and the tremendous efforts of their researchers in contributing to the global understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Australian Dr. Murray Height, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of HeiQ Group.

Dr. Julie McAuley, Senior Research Officer at the Doherty Institute, stated, "A key part of the Institute's current COVID-19 research focus is on testing different ways to achieve an antiviral effect against the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

"Testing the action of different disinfectants and surface treatments is one way that our research can help provide insights towards helping to stop the pandemic," Dr. McAuley added.

Sign up for the press conference: CLICK HERE

About HeiQ

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH), HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies on the market today. HeiQ's purpose is to improve the lives of billions of people by perfecting an everyday product: Textiles. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable textile products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With a total capacity of 35'000 tons per year HeiQ manufactures in the USA, Switzerland and Australia serving its chemical specialties in over 60 countries worldwide.

HeiQ, Viroblock and HeiQ Viroblock are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of HeiQ Materials AG. The use of such trademark(s) is subject to approval from HeiQ.

CONTACT

About the Doherty Institute

Finding solutions to prevent, treat and cure infectious diseases and understanding the complexities of microbes and the immune system requires innovative approaches and concentrated effort. This is why the University of Melbourne – a world leader in education, teaching and research excellence – and The Royal Melbourne Hospital – an internationally renowned institution providing outstanding care, research and learning – partnered to create the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute); a centre of excellence where leading scientists and clinicians collaborate to improve human health globally.

CONTACT

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134330/HeiQ_Materials_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177576/HeiQ_Viroblock.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Malore per la presidente Donatella Tesei a Preci per parlare di ricostruzione

Umbria, malore per la presidente Donatella Tesei a Preci per parlare di ricostruzione

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Istat: shock senza precedenti, Pil -8,3% nel 2020

Coronavirus, Istat: shock senza precedenti, Pil -8,3% nel 2020

Roma, 8 giu. (askanews) - Uno "shock senza precedenti" sta investendo l'economia italiana. Nel 2020 il Pil segnerà una "marcata contrazione" crollando dell'8,3% ma nel 2021 ci sarà una ripresa parziale (+4,6%), prevede l'Istat nel rapporto sulle prospettive per l'economia italiana nel 2020-2021. Il Covid-19 si è manifestato in una fase caratterizzata da segnali di debolezza per l'economia ...

 
Coronavirus, Fase 3: Di Maio presenta il "Patto per l'export"

Coronavirus, Fase 3: Di Maio presenta il "Patto per l'export"

Roma, 8 giu. (askanews) - Una "nuova strategia per l'internazionalizzazione" del sistema produttivo italiano. È questo in breve il Patto per l'Export, firmato lunedì 8 giugno 2020 alla Farnesina, a Roma, alla presenza di diversi esponenti del governo e del mondo dell'imprenditoria italiana. Una strategia ambiziosa ma solida" per rilanciare il Made in Italy nel mondo, la cui "domanda" - ha ...

 
Salvini a Fermo, bagno di folla e selfie

Salvini a Fermo, bagno di folla e selfie

(Agenzia Vista) Marche, 08 giugno 2020 Salvini a Fermo, bagno di folla e selfie Il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini in diretta Facebook dal quartiere Lido Tre Archi a Fermo, nelle Marche, parlando con i giornalisti / Facebook Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Bonomi (Confindustria): “Reazioni alle mie parole sono state verbalmente violente”

Bonomi (Confindustria): “Reazioni alle mie parole sono state verbalmente violente”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 08 giugno 2020 Bonomi (Confindustria): “Reazioni alle mie parole sono state verbalmente violente” "Reazioni alle mie parole sono state verbalmente violente” queste le parole di Carlo Bonomi, presidente di Confindustria, a margine della cerimonia di firma del “Patto per l’Export” alla Farnesina riguardo alle parole espresse sull’operato del Governo nei giorni scorsi. Fonte: ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Uomini e donne, liti e baci: le anticipazioni della puntata di oggi lunedì 8 giugno

Televisione

Uomini e donne, liti e baci: le anticipazioni della puntata di oggi lunedì 8 giugno

Oggi alle ore 14,45 va in onda una nuova puntata di Uomini e Donne su Canale 5. E' prevista la scelta di Giovanna Abate che sfoglia la margherita fra Sammy e Davide Basolo. ...

08.06.2020

Ballando con le stelle, Cantante Mascherato e il nuovo programma di Maria De Filippi del sabato: anticipazioni

Televisione

La sfida del sabato sera fra  Maria De Filippi e Milly Carlucci: anticipazioni

Nuove sfide in televisione nel sabato sera degli italiani. Tv blog anticipa che Ballando con le stelle ripartirà su Rai1 dal prossimo 12 settembre di sabato sera. E' previsto ...

08.06.2020

Una vita, le anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da lunedì 8 a venerdì 12 giugno: Lucia e Telmo di nascosto

Televisione

Una vita, le anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da lunedì 8 a venerdì 12 giugno: Lucia e Telmo di nascosto

Va in onda su Canale 5 da oggi, lunedì 8 fino a venerdì 12 giugno alle ore 14.10. La soap «Una vita». Ecco una anticipazione con le trame, puntata per puntata. LUNEDÌ 8 ...

08.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33