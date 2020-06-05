Edicola

Huawei Wins Eight Awards, Including Five Grand Awards, at Interop Tokyo 2020

Huawei Wins Eight Awards, Including Five Grand Awards, at Interop Tokyo 2020

05.06.2020 - 11:15

TOKYO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented changes to diverse industries and sectors. But it cannot prevent the rapid development of the ICT industry, it would seem. The Organizing Committee of Interop Tokyo 2020 — the largest ICT exhibition in Japan — has announced the winners of the Best of Show Awards. Huawei's innovative products and solutions have won eight awards, demonstrating their unique technical advantages.

Huawei received the following awards:

Grand Prize in Network Infrastructure: OptiXtrans OSN 9800 M12, the industry's first super C-band transmission product.

Grand Prize in Cloud Infrastructure: CloudEngine 16800 data center switch, the industry's highest-density 400 GE line card for data centers in the AI era.

Grand Prize in Server and Storage: Huawei's next-generation all-flash storage OceanStor Dorado 8000/18000 V6, oriented to core production and transaction scenarios, and continuously setting performance, reliability, and intelligence benchmarks.

Grand Prize in IoT: Huawei edge computing gateway AR502H.

Grand Prize in Facility: The eMIMO edge computing facility solution.

In the AI category, the industry-leading Atlas 900 AI cluster is the only award-winning product.

Special Prize in Enterprise IT: Huawei 5G AR NetEngine AR6000.

Special Prize in Network Infrastructure: Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, an intelligent Data Center Interconnect (DCI) product with a single-fiber capacity of 88 Tbit/s and AI-enabled O&M.

Huawei's awards at Interop Tokyo in 2020, and in the years preceding it, is the industry recognition of Huawei's emphasis on innovation and quality, and is a reflection of its long-term strategic investment in R&D. Such recognition — both from peers and customers alike — remains the driving force behind Huawei's ongoing efforts. Huawei is committed to investing in R&D for the longer term, in order to provide customers with more competitive, innovative, unique ICT products and solutions through core technological innovation.

Affected by the pandemic, Interop Tokyo 2020 canceled on-site demonstrations. Online demonstrations and ICT award selection activities were held from April 13 to June 30, instead. The conference showcased the most advanced technological innovation and practices in the industry. Gathering leading solutions in multiple fields, including AI, IoT, edge computing, and the industrial Internet, Interop Tokyo has helped to inject new vitality and confidence into the industry and, indeed, the wider world.

Demonstrating its "open, collaborative, and mutually beneficial" cooperation with partners, Huawei showcased a brand new digital intelligent ecosystem and relevant application cases, including 14 products and solutions. These cutting-edge offerings ably illustrated Huawei's capabilities to comprehensively promote rapid digital and intelligent development in the ICT field. With continuous investment in new ICT technologies and ecosystems, and with the ongoing accumulation of global service experience, Huawei is gaining trust from an increasing number of industry-leading enterprises. To date, over 700 cities and 228 Fortune Global 500 companies — including 58 in the top 100 — have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner.

About Interop Tokyo

Interop Tokyo is one of the most widely-regarded network computing events in the industry, and the largest and most influential ICT exhibition in Japan. The Best of Show Award is Interop's iconic prize. Each year, hundreds of solutions are reviewed by a panel of judges made up of leading industry experts and university professors. They select the most innovative products and solutions with the most cutting-edge technologies and the highest commercial value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177076/Huawei_Interop_Tokyo_2020.jpg

