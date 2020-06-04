Edicola

Servier Completes the Acquisition of Symphogen

Servier Completes the Acquisition of Symphogen

04.06.2020 - 15:45

PARIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Symphogen A/S.

Symphogen will now function as Servier's antibody center of excellence across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology. Symphogen, now a Servier subsidiary, will keep its operational autonomy and continue to rely on its experienced employees while maintaining its headquarters in Ballerup, Denmark.

As part of the acquisition, Christophe Thurieau, Executive Director of Servier Research Institute, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Symphogen and Karin Garre, former Chief Operating Officer of Symphogen, has been appointed General Manager of Symphogen. Martin Olin, former Chief Executive Officer of Symphogen, will act as an external consultant to support this transition. 

Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice-President Research & Development at Servier, said: "The completion of this acquisition enables Servier to boost its antibody capabilities in oncology and its other therapeutic areas. The efficient antibody discovery and research platform of Symphogen will strengthen our R&D capabilities and pipeline in line with our aim of making life-saving treatments available to more patients across the world."

Christophe Thurieau, Executive Director of Servier Research Institute and Chief Executive Officer of Symphogen, added: "In line with the values of Symphogen, we also strongly believe that innovation and collaboration are key to develop treatments for the benefit of patients. We are very pleased to welcome Symphogen as part of the Servier Group and look forward to further collaborating with the team on developing breakthrough antibody therapies for patients."

Karin Garre, General Manager of Symphogen, concluded: "The completion of this transaction marks a very exciting journey for Symphogen and Servier. Anchored in a pre-existing strategic collaboration, this acquisition supports the R&D strategy of Servier within antibodies thanks to the capabilities of Symphogen. As the two organizations share key values, I believe this unification is positioned for a great outcome going forward." 

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175338/Servier_PDF_EN.pdf  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175327/Servier_Logo.jpg   

Contact: Sonia Marques, presse@servier.com, Tel. +33(0)1-55-72-40-21 / +33(0)7-84-28-76-13. Jean-Clément Vergeau, presse@servier.com, Tel. +33(0)1-55-72-46-16 / +33(0)6-79-56-75-96.

