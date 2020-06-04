Edicola

World Leader in Resilient Timing Presents Spectratime mRO-50

World Leader in Resilient Timing Presents Spectratime mRO-50

04.06.2020 - 14:15

Orolia Delivers its First Low SWaP-C Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions and space-based atomic clocks, has introduced a breakthrough low SWaP-C Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator, the Spectratime mRO-50, to meet the latest commercial, military and aerospace requirements where time stability and power consumption are critical.

The Spectratime mRO-50 provides a one-day holdover below 1µs and a retrace below 1 x 10-10 in a form factor (50.8x50.8x19.5mm) that takes up only 51 cc of volume (about one-third of volume compared to standard rubidiums) and consumes only 0.45W of power, about ten times less than existing solutions with similar capabilities.

With these competitive advantages, the Spectratime mRO-50 Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems in GNSS-denied environments. Its operating temperature of-10°C to 60°C (military version extended to -40°C to 75°C) is also ideal for UAVs and underwater applications.

Orolia is the world leader in space-based atomic clocks and an industry leader in high-end crystal, rubidium, hydrogen maser and integrated GPS/GNSS clocks. The company also provides testing instruments for space missions that rely on high precision atomic clock technology. Orolia's Atomic Clocks team received the 2019 PTTI Distinguished Service Award in January 2020 for advancing the state-of-the-art in high stability atomic clocks and producing the only space-based passive H-maser in the world, operating on all Galileo satellites. Spectratime mRO-50 is the latest technology solution from this award-winning team.

"Through Orolia's continuous commitment to innovation, we are proud to offer our customers more precise PNT data in a cutting-edge, lightweight form factor for mobile missions," said Orolia's Atomic Clocks Product Line Director, Jean-Charles Chen.

Learn more about Spectratime mRO-50 and specifically our worldwide patented product.

For Spectratime mRO-50 product details, applications and technical information, please attend our Microwave Journal Webinar on June 15, 2020. Register here.

About OroliaOrolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

Orolia Press Contact: Sophie ZangsTelephone +33 (0) 6 07 42 39 33 Email sophie.zangs@orolia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840852/Orolia_Logo.jpg

