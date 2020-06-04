Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

MetaCompliance Release the Definitive Playbook for Changing Cyber Security Culture

comunicati

MetaCompliance Release the Definitive Playbook for Changing Cyber Security Culture

04.06.2020 - 11:45

0

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cyber Security specialist, MetaCompliance, has announced the publication of a new book, titled Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies.

As cybercrime becomes more organised and sophisticated than ever before, the book aims to act as an indispensable resource for implementing behavioural change and creating a culture of cyber awareness in organisations.

According to recent studies, the total annual cost of cybercrime for a company has jumped from $11.7 million in 2017 to a record high of $13 million. It has also been well documented that employee negligence has been responsible for some of the worst cyber breaches in history.

It is estimated that almost 90% of all cyber attacks are caused by human error. Such statistics highlight the prevalence of security threats that organisations face today and the need to ensure Cyber Security awareness at all levels.

Written by MetaCompliance CEO, Robert O'Brien and published in partnership with Wiley, Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies provides organisations with a best practice approach to implementing a Cyber Security awareness program.

Robert O'Brien, award-winning Cyber Security thought leader and Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies Author, said "We have noticed a significant shift in the Cyber Security landscape in recent years. Organisations of every size and in every industry have become potential targets for cybercriminals and new threats are continually emerging. It is critical that staff are aware of these cyber threats.

"Over the past 12 years, MetaCompliance has developed a wealth of experience helping our clients develop and implement staff Cyber Security awareness programs that work. Organisations recognise the need to implement a cyber awareness plan, but it can be difficult to know where to start. We knew that there was a real need to create a definitive playbook for changing Cyber Security culture.

"Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies seeks to support organisations to truly change Cyber Security behaviours, create a culture around Cyber Security awareness, and educate employees about the important role they play in safeguarding their organisation."

Published in the well-known "… for Dummies" style, the format is exactly what you would expect from a Dummies Guide, with step-by-step directions, tips, and advice all laid out according to Wiley's guidelines that have helped make the format so successful.

Not only will the Dummies Guide be invaluable for those responsible for implementing Cyber Security awareness programs, but it will also help to provide employees with insight about their role in mitigating risk and help to secure valuable 'buy-in' within organisations.

To download your free copy of Cyber Security Awareness For Dummies, visit: https://go.metacompliance.com/cyber-security-awareness-dummies/download

ABOUT METACOMPLIANCE

MetaCompliance is a leading Cyber Security and compliance specialist dedicated to helping businesses keep their staff safe online, secure their digital assets, and protect their reputation and brand.

With over 12 years' experience, MetaCompliance has developed a world leading SaaS platform that provides a one-stop-shop management solution to engage users, provide defence against cyber threats, and deliver regulator reporting.

www.metacompliance.com 

CONTACT:  Natasha Deeney, ndeeney@metacompliance.com, +44 (0) 2871 359 777

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Jovanotti in bici in Umbria: "Volevo andare a Gubbio, ma troppi camion per strada. Ho deviato a Pietralunga"

Jovanotti in bici in Umbria: "Volevo andare a Gubbio, troppi camion per strada"

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

Mediagallery

Auto, Fiom a Conte: emergenza occupazione, apriamo confronto

Auto, Fiom a Conte: emergenza occupazione, apriamo confronto

Roma, 4 giu. (askanews) - La Fiom scrive al premier Giuseppe Conte lanciando l'allarme occupazione nel settore auto e chiedendo l'apertura di un confronto. "Presidente Conte, noi le chiediamo l'apertura di un confronto, perché non ne possiamo più. Sono anni che lottiamo per tenere aperti gli stabilimenti che producono la mobilità di questo paese e sono anni che lottiamo per l'occupazione", ...

 
#GeorgeFloyd, la testimonianza di Gabriele Ciampi: qui l'inferno

#GeorgeFloyd, la testimonianza di Gabriele Ciampi: qui l'inferno

Roma, 4 giu. (askanews) - "Questa è la situazione a Los Angeles, in una zona tranquilla, ero qui a comprare delle cose: in mezz'ora si è scatenato l'inferno. C'è tantissimo fumo nero... ormai non c'è più controllo". Inizia così il racconto del maestro Gabriele Ciampi, direttore d'orchestra, adorato da Michelle Obama, compositore e unico italiano in giuria ai Grammy Awards, che si è ritrovato ...

 
#GeorgeFloyd, i 4 agenti sono ora tutti sotto processo

#GeorgeFloyd, i 4 agenti sono ora tutti sotto processo

Milano, 4 giu. (askanews) - In carcere tutti e 4 gli agenti coinvolti a Minneapolis nella morte di George Floyd, mentre negli Usa (e non solo negli Usa) continuano le proteste. In molti paragonano il periodo tumultuoso, generato dal caso Floyd e dalle conseguenti manifestazioni e scontri al 1978 quando la violenza rivelava un modello ampio di dissoluzione sociale negli Usa. Trump è il partito al ...

 
MidiFly, il software che muove i suoni e le immagini a distanza

MidiFly, il software che muove i suoni e le immagini a distanza

Roma, 4 giu. (askanews) - Un innovativo e alternativo modo di interagire e comunicare. È MidiFly, il software che muove i suoni e le immagini a distanza. Un nuovo strumento, potente e moderno, che funziona semplicemente con un computer e una telecamera a raggi infrarossi. Una risorsa importante per il lavoro, il gioco, lo sport e la musica ma anche nel campo sanitario, nella neuro riabilitazione ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

Stasera in tv 4 giugno va in onda la settima puntata della sesta stagione di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" (Sky Uno ore 21,15). Lo chef romano nato a San Francisco cerca ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno un altro episodio della serie "New Amsterdam"

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno un altro episodio della serie "New Amsterdam"

Stasera in tv 4 giugno appuntamento con la serie "New Amsterdam" (Canale 5, ore 21, 20). Si trappa dell'episodio dieci della seconda stagione. La trama: le detenute di Rikers ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno il film "Il cosmo sul comò" con Aldo, Giovanni e Giacomo. Appuntamento su Italia 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno il film "Il cosmo sul comò" con Aldo, Giovanni e Giacomo. Appuntamento su Italia 1

Stasera in tv 4 giugno va in onda il film "Il cosmo sui comò" (Italia 1 ore 21,30). La pellicola è del 2008, la regia di Marcello Cesena, nel cast Aldo Baglio, Giovanni ...

04.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33