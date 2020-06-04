Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

ThetaRay Provides Banco Santander with an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution for Correspondent Banking

comunicati

ThetaRay Provides Banco Santander with an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution for Correspondent Banking

04.06.2020 - 08:15

0

AI-Based Platform Will Further Improve the Detection of Money Laundering Risks 

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, has signed an agreement under which Banco Santander will employ ThetaRay's anti-money laundering (AML) solution for correspondent banking. The system will analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators and Know Your Customer (KYC) data to detect anomalies indicating money laundering schemes in correspondent banking transactions. The rollout of the solution started in Q4 2019 and will be globally implemented over the next months. 

Through the partnership, Santander will utilize a version of ThetaRay's Investigation Center uniquely designed for correspondent banking. The platform will provide Santander full access to their data lineage, enabling them to perform full investigative forensics, as well as trace how and why the algorithms came to a certain decision.

"ThetaRay's solution will further improve our ability to detect the earliest signs of money laundering and uncover unknown originating risks," said Carlos Gutierrez, Global VP Global Transaction Banking CIB, Santander.

"We are satisfied to work with Thetaray. By working hand in hand with them, we were able to customize their solution for our specific use and we agreed on a roadmap with new functionalities that will come and enrich the project," said Luis Pinedo, Global VP FCC Controls & Transformation, Santander.

ThetaRay's disruptive and rules-free solution uses machine learning algorithms to identify anomalies in SWIFT and KYC data that point to money laundering. This enables the rapid discovery of schemes and allows for early remediation. 

"We are proud that a financial institution as universally respected as Santander Bank has chosen our AML solution for correspondent banking. Recent progress with Partnerships Unit makes me feel Santander is the best financial platform to partner with," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit.

Aside from this application in Correspondent Banking, "Santander unit Strategic Digital Partnership has strengthened the partnership with ThetaRay via a broader agreement that will help business units across the group accelerating the adoption of this disruptive technology in anti-money laundering and fraud prevention fields," said Mario Aransay, Head of Santander InnoVentures Partnerships.

About Banco Santander:

Banco Santander (SAN SM, STD US, BNC LN) is a leading retail and commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It has a meaningful presence in 10 core markets in Europe and the Americas, and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. Its purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising over €120 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2025, as well as financially empowering more than 10 million people over the same period. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, Banco Santander had a trillion euros in total funds, 146 million customers, of which 21.3 million are loyal and 38.3 million are digital, 11,900 branches and 195,000 employees. Banco Santander made underlying profit of €1,977 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 1% compared to the same period of last year.

About ThetaRay:

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com

 

CONTACT: Mark Prindle, Fusion PR, mark.prindle@fusionpr.com, 646-452-7109  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Jovanotti in bici in Umbria: "Volevo andare a Gubbio, ma troppi camion per strada. Ho deviato a Pietralunga"

Jovanotti in bici in Umbria: "Volevo andare a Gubbio, troppi camion per strada"

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

Mediagallery

In anteprima il video di Silvia Nair "Ho Visto un sogno"

In anteprima il video di Silvia Nair "Ho Visto un sogno"

Milano, 4 giu. (askanews) - In anteprima un ampio stralcio del video di "Ho Visto un sogno", nuovo singolo della cantante e compositrice Silvia Nair, in uscita il 5 giugno. Il brano anticipa il terzo album di inediti dell'artista in uscita in autunno che vanta la prestigiosa produzione olandese di Franck Van Der Heijden e Michael La Grouw. Scritto dalla stessa Silvia Nair insieme a Michael La ...

 
Il Colosseo illuminato con il tricolore per la Festa della Repubblica

Il Colosseo illuminato con il tricolore per la Festa della Repubblica

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Il Colosseo illuminato con il tricolore per la Festa della Repubblica In occasione dei festeggiamenti per la Festa della Repubblica, il Colosseo è stato illuminato con i colori della bandiera italiana. Ecco le immagini del Colosseo al chiaro di luna illuminato con il tricolore. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Di Maio e Ministro esteri francese a cena con un piatto di carbonara: “La migliore del mondo”

Di Maio e Ministro esteri francese a cena con un piatto di carbonara: “La migliore del mondo”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Il Ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio ha cenato con Jaean-Yves Le Drian, Ministro degli Esteri Francese, al centro di Roma, in zona Campo dei Fiori, presso il Ristorante “Luciano, cucina italiana”. Nel menù della cena anche un piatto di Carbonara. “La migliore del mondo” queste le parole di Di Maio all’arrivo del piatto. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Tiziano Ferro con Jovanotti, ecco "Balla per me": un duetto che promette di essere l'hit dell'estate
MUSICA

Tiziano Ferro con Jovanotti, ecco "Balla per me": un duetto che promette di essere l'hit dell'estate

Promette di essere una hit dell’estate 2020. Una ballata energica e poi Tiziano Ferro e Jovanotti sono una potenza. Si chiama “Balla per me”, il nuovo singolo dei due cantanti (e cantautori), tratto dall’ultimo album “Accetto Miracoli”. Da venerdì 5 giugno sarà sulle radio, per ora va già forte su Youtube. Ferro ha così realizzato il sogno di cantare con quello che è in assoluto uno dei suoi ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

Stasera in tv 4 giugno va in onda la settima puntata della sesta stagione di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" (Sky Uno ore 21,15). Lo chef romano nato a San Francisco cerca ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno un altro episodio della serie "New Amsterdam"

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno un altro episodio della serie "New Amsterdam"

Stasera in tv 4 giugno appuntamento con la serie "New Amsterdam" (Canale 5, ore 21, 20). Si trappa dell'episodio dieci della seconda stagione. La trama: le detenute di Rikers ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno il film "Il cosmo sul comò" con Aldo, Giovanni e Giacomo. Appuntamento su Italia 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno il film "Il cosmo sul comò" con Aldo, Giovanni e Giacomo. Appuntamento su Italia 1

Stasera in tv 4 giugno va in onda il film "Il cosmo sui comò" (Italia 1 ore 21,30). La pellicola è del 2008, la regia di Marcello Cesena, nel cast Aldo Baglio, Giovanni ...

04.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33