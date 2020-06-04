Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CEC: Zambian Government Moves to Expropriate CEC Power Infrastructure

comunicati

CEC: Zambian Government Moves to Expropriate CEC Power Infrastructure

04.06.2020 - 08:15

0

LUSAKA, Zambia, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) has become aware of Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020 (SI 57) issued by the Minister of Energy, Honourable Mathew Nkhuwa, declaring all of CEC's distribution and transmission lines as Common Carrier.

This declaration came just hours before the expiry of CEC's power supply agreement (PSA) with Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), which took effect at midnight on 31 May 2020 and in the wider context of the failed negotiations for the renewal of the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) between CEC and ZESCO, which lapsed on 31 March 2020. Both KCM and ZESCO are, as of now, effectively controlled by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ).

CEC notes the following significant events leading to the issuance by the GRZ of SI 57:

From the above events, CEC believes that the GRZ has for all intents and purposes taken steps that amount to expropriation of the CEC infrastructure and CEC is now on the brink of defaulting on all its loans borrowed from international lenders. GRZ's actions have the full effect of taking away CEC's commercial and property rights, and completely inhibiting the Company from taking viable business decisions, including enforcing its legal and commercial rights in the best interest of the business.  

CEC takes this opportunity to advise all its investors of these actions from the GRZ that are highly detrimental to the well-being of the business and its ability to continue as a going concern. Investors are notified that CEC will, in the time being, engage in dialogue with the GRZ in the hope of obtaining an amicable and equitable outcome targeted at restoring the Company's commercial and property rights. CEC will keep all its investors fully updated.

For further information, contact:Chama S. NsabikaSenior Manager Corporate Communication+260 212 244914+260 966 792922nsabika@cec.com.zmhttps://cecinvestor.com/

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Jovanotti in bici in Umbria: "Volevo andare a Gubbio, ma troppi camion per strada. Ho deviato a Pietralunga"

Jovanotti in bici in Umbria: "Volevo andare a Gubbio, troppi camion per strada"

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

Mediagallery

In anteprima il video di Silvia Nair "Ho Visto un sogno"

In anteprima il video di Silvia Nair "Ho Visto un sogno"

Milano, 4 giu. (askanews) - In anteprima un ampio stralcio del video di "Ho Visto un sogno", nuovo singolo della cantante e compositrice Silvia Nair, in uscita il 5 giugno. Il brano anticipa il terzo album di inediti dell'artista in uscita in autunno che vanta la prestigiosa produzione olandese di Franck Van Der Heijden e Michael La Grouw. Scritto dalla stessa Silvia Nair insieme a Michael La ...

 
Il Colosseo illuminato con il tricolore per la Festa della Repubblica

Il Colosseo illuminato con il tricolore per la Festa della Repubblica

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Il Colosseo illuminato con il tricolore per la Festa della Repubblica In occasione dei festeggiamenti per la Festa della Repubblica, il Colosseo è stato illuminato con i colori della bandiera italiana. Ecco le immagini del Colosseo al chiaro di luna illuminato con il tricolore. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Di Maio e Ministro esteri francese a cena con un piatto di carbonara: “La migliore del mondo”

Di Maio e Ministro esteri francese a cena con un piatto di carbonara: “La migliore del mondo”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Il Ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio ha cenato con Jaean-Yves Le Drian, Ministro degli Esteri Francese, al centro di Roma, in zona Campo dei Fiori, presso il Ristorante “Luciano, cucina italiana”. Nel menù della cena anche un piatto di Carbonara. “La migliore del mondo” queste le parole di Di Maio all’arrivo del piatto. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Tiziano Ferro con Jovanotti, ecco "Balla per me": un duetto che promette di essere l'hit dell'estate
MUSICA

Tiziano Ferro con Jovanotti, ecco "Balla per me": un duetto che promette di essere l'hit dell'estate

Promette di essere una hit dell’estate 2020. Una ballata energica e poi Tiziano Ferro e Jovanotti sono una potenza. Si chiama “Balla per me”, il nuovo singolo dei due cantanti (e cantautori), tratto dall’ultimo album “Accetto Miracoli”. Da venerdì 5 giugno sarà sulle radio, per ora va già forte su Youtube. Ferro ha così realizzato il sogno di cantare con quello che è in assoluto uno dei suoi ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

Stasera in tv 4 giugno va in onda la settima puntata della sesta stagione di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" (Sky Uno ore 21,15). Lo chef romano nato a San Francisco cerca ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno un altro episodio della serie "New Amsterdam"

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno un altro episodio della serie "New Amsterdam"

Stasera in tv 4 giugno appuntamento con la serie "New Amsterdam" (Canale 5, ore 21, 20). Si trappa dell'episodio dieci della seconda stagione. La trama: le detenute di Rikers ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno il film "Il cosmo sul comò" con Aldo, Giovanni e Giacomo. Appuntamento su Italia 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno il film "Il cosmo sul comò" con Aldo, Giovanni e Giacomo. Appuntamento su Italia 1

Stasera in tv 4 giugno va in onda il film "Il cosmo sui comò" (Italia 1 ore 21,30). La pellicola è del 2008, la regia di Marcello Cesena, nel cast Aldo Baglio, Giovanni ...

04.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33