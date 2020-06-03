Edicola

Novavax Selects AGC Biologics to Manufacture Matrix-M™ Adjuvant for Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

03.06.2020 - 13:15

AGC Biologics partners with Novavax to produce NVX-CoV2373 component

SEATTLE, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced that it will partner with Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, on large-scale GMP production of a critical component of Novavax' coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. AGC Biologics will manufacture Matrix-M™, the  adjuvant component of the vaccine, in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax' proprietary nanoparticle technology. AGC Biologics will optimize process development for scaled-up production of Matrix-M to significantly increase Novavax' capacity to deliver doses in 2020 and 2021.

"We are quickly ramping up to successfully deliver this vital vaccine component to Novavax," says AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. "The urgency to help produce a vaccine to combat COVID-19 could not be higher."

"AGC Biologics' mission is to work side-by-side with our partners to produce life-saving and extending products," says Mark Womack, CBO of AGC Biologics. "Partnering with Novavax to manufacture this vaccine component is an amazing opportunity to make a profoundly positive difference."

"We have been impressed with AGC Biologics' level of collaboration and commitment," says Timothy J. Hahn, SVP, Process Technology at Novavax. "They are an important strategic partner in expanding our supply chain of adjuvant for NVX-CoV2373 and for other vaccines being developed at Novavax, including our recombinant seasonal influenza vaccine, NanoFlu™."

About Novavax:Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant inorder to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs. Learn more at www.novavax.com.

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production. Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

"7,7 miliardi", in tv docufilm che riflette su futuro della Terra

Roma, 3 giu. (askanews) - "Oggi siamo più di 7,7 miliardi: qual è l'impatto che la nostra popolazione ha sulla Terra? Cosa succederà se la crescita demografica continuerà ad aumentare fino a raggiungere il traguardo dei 10 miliardi di persone nel 2050 come ha pronosticato l'Onu?". Sono alcune delle domande che si pone il giornalista e naturalista Chris Packham nel documentario "7.7 miliardi: come ...

 
Istat: ad aprile crollano occupati (-300mila) e boom di inattivi

Roma, 3 giu. (askanews) - Ad aprile esplode l'inattività. L'effetto Covid-19 sul mercato del lavoro ha portato, secondo le stime preliminari dell'Istat, a una marcata crescita su base mensile del numero di inattivi (+5,4%, pari a +746mila unità): +5% tra le donne (pari a +438mila unità) e +6% tra gli uomini (pari a +307mila). Il tasso di inattività sale al 38,1% (+2 punti). L'occupazione ha ...

 
Spazio, nuove analisi dell'AMS-02 sul "peso" dei raggi cosmici

Milano, 3 giu. (askanews) - L'Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02) lo strumento a forte partecipazione italiana che si trova a bordo della Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS) dal 2011, ha effettuato nuove importanti misurazioni sui raggi cosmici primari presenti nel Sistema solare: Neon, Magnesio e Silicio. Lo strumento, portato in orbita dall'astronauta italiano dell'Esa, Roberto Vittori con ...

 
A Roma arrivano altri mille monopattini, Raggi: la città cambia

Roma, 3 giu. (askanews) - Altri mille monopattini sono pronti a sfidare i sanpietrini della Capitale. Il nuovo servizio in sharing Bird è stato presentato al Colosseo, dalla sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi insieme all'assessore capitolino Pietro Calabrese. Il servizio sarà operativo dal Circo Massimo, al quartiere Esquilino, la zona della stazione Termini, Porta Pia, i giardini di Villa Borghese ...

 

Oriana scatenata: lady Dybala infiamma Instagram con un balletto... caliente. Il video

Oriana Sabatini, fidanzata di Paulo Dybala, attaccante della Juventus, ha pubblicato un video davvero bollente sul suo profilo Instagram facendo letteralmente impazzire i ...

03.06.2020

Caso Floyd, Elisabetta Canalis si unisce ai manifestanti nelle strade di Los Angeles: il video

Anche Elisabetta Canalis è scesa in strada a Los Angeles per manifestare insieme alle nipoti dopo la morte di George Floyd. La showgirl di origini sarde, ex velina di ...

03.06.2020

Beautiful 30 anni fa entrava nelle case degli italiani: i record e un'anticipazione

Era il 4 giugno 1990 quando Beautiful entrò nelle case degli italiani senza uscirne più. La famiglia Forrester e tutti i suoi personaggi, da Ridge a Brooke, passando per Eric ...

03.06.2020

