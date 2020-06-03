Edicola

Eleva's Drug Candidate to Be Examined for Use in COVID-19 Treatment

03.06.2020 - 11:45

FREIBURG, Germany, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is exploring the potential of one of its drug candidates for first-in-line therapy of COVID-19. The compound, factor H, is part of the complement system, which is believed to affect the severity of the course of COVID-19. Eleva has developed factor H previously for a different indication and taken it through pre-clinical stages.

The complement system is a vital part of the immune system. It recognizes and destroys pathogens and protects the body's own cells with a special component, factor H. Insufficient amounts of factor H lead to excessive inflammation and risk of tissue damage. Emerging evidence suggests that the lung tissue decay observed in severe cases of COVID-19 could be caused by this unregulated inflammation. Current means to inhibit this process use artificial antibodies that block the pathway altogether, stopping the inactivation of pathogens and causing a significant risk of infection. Conversely, supplemented factor H allows for regulated defence while protecting the host cells.

Andreas Schaaf, CEO of Eleva, says: "Unlocking novel therapies is our mission. This path deserves to be explored and may lead to effective treatment of COVID-19."

Eleva has previously developed recombinant factor H for glomerulopathy and taken it through pre-clinical stages. Studies have indicated a significant reduction in inflammation and tissue damage when factor H was supplemented. Eleva is now looking to accelerate the COVID-19-specific evaluation with a pharmaceutical partner.

About Eleva

Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies, replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug candidates into clinical phases. 

Press contact: eleva GmbH Fabienne Zeitter pr@elevabiologics.com +49-761-470-99-0 www.elevabiologics.com

