Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Cint chosen by GfK to accelerate data collection and transform operational efficiency

comunicati

Cint chosen by GfK to accelerate data collection and transform operational efficiency

03.06.2020 - 09:45

0

Established data and insights leader continues its research business growth by leveraging Cint's automated technology

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research company GfK has selected Cint's automated technology platform as part of an ongoing programme to transform its digital marketing effectiveness and consumer insights business. With a track record for powering market research technology stacks for some of the world's most successful insights companies, Cint is well-positioned to automate GfK's sampling operations.

GfK has identified a critical need to accelerate its operational and supply chain workflows in order to deliver faster insights and analytics to its customers. GfK COO Joshua Hubbert said, "Partnering with Cint will accelerate our path toward a programmatic approach to sample. Cint's technology and supply partner integrations will allow us to transform and optimise our complex Digital Research operations."

Cint's solution will be introduced in GfK's European Project Management hub and will unite GfK's own panels with a private marketplace of many of GfK's strategic suppliers, alongside Cint's Open Exchange of 100+ million panellists. This move will instantly give GfK researchers access to one of the world's largest single combined audiences. Partnering with Cint will eliminate the need for manual management of project fieldwork, such as controlling and optimising sampling costs and ensuring feasibility.

Greg Dunbar, Cint's EVP of Enterprise Solutions, said, "We are delighted to have been chosen by GfK and implementation is already well underway. We're working closely with GfK's existing supplier network. Our goal is to provide value not only to GfK and its customers, but also to the whole sample supply ecosystem as the industry transitions increasingly towards supply-chain automation."    

About Cint   Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. Cint also has the world's largest sample exchange that connects sample buyers to over 100 million engaged consumers across over 150 countries. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)   

Media contact: Shawn Cabral, shawn.cabral@cint.com, +44 20 3514 2100

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084309/Cint_Logo_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Mediagallery

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Bergamo , 3 giu. (askanews) - Prima un violento temporale poi la grandine, i comuni della Valle Seriana in provincia di Bergamo sono stati colpiti nel tardo pomeriggio del 2 giugno da un'ondata improvvisa di maltempo. Colpiti soprattutto i comuni di Alzano e Nembro, già piegati nei mesi scorsi dall'epidemia da coronavirus. La grandine è caduta in abbondanza tanto da sembrare una coltre di neve.

 
Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos
STATI UNITI

Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos

Continuano le scene di follia negli Usa. La protesta contro il razzismo dopo la morte di George Floyd - per mano di un poliziotto - ormai è degenerata (clicca qui). Come si evince dal video girato nel traffico di Salt Lake City dove un uomo decide di aiutare la polizia brandendo un arco verso i manifestanti, a un certo punto scocca una freccia colpendo un ragazzo e in pochi istanti diverse ...

 
Umbria, rifatto l'asfalto in 12 strade di Città di Castello. Ne mancano ancora 88 - LE FOTO
Città di Castello

Le foto Rifatto l'asfalto in 12 strade, ne mancano ancora 88 

Procede nel rispetto dei tempi programmati l’accordo quadro da 1 milione e 910 mila euro con cui l’amministrazione comunale ha avviato una manutenzione su vasta scala delle strade di Città di Castello, che alla fine conterà 100 interventi sulla viabilità del capoluogo e delle frazioni. Sono già 12 i tratti stradali interessati dal rifacimento degli asfalti a due settimane dal via.

 
Svolta green di Nicola Falasco: con il monopattino elettrico al Curi per l'allenamento del Perugia. Il video
CALCIO

Video Grifo, la svolta green di Falasco: all'allenamento con il monopattino

Da qualche giorno Nicola Falasco, jolly difensivo del Perugia, ha scelto una soluzione green per raggiungere lo stadio Curi per gli allenamenti (il 20 giugno riparte il campionato). Complici le giornate quasi estive il calciatore veneto ha deciso di utilizzare un monopattino elettrico per i suoi spostamenti. D'altronde Falasco non abita poi lontano dallo stadio Curi. Di certo il difensore ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini in tv, diverse scene sono state girate a Viterbo

TELEVISIONE

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini stasera in tv, diverse le scene girate a Viterbo

Stasera in tv va in onda "I Vitelloni", film di Federico Fellini (clicca qui). La pellicola sebbene racconti di Rimini, città natale del regista, non è stata girata nella ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Alberto Sordi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Stasera in tv 3 giugno, nel centenario della nascita del regista Federico Fellini, continuano gli appuntamento con i suoi film su Rai Movie. Oggi (ore 21,10) l'appuntamento è ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33