Cint chosen by GfK to accelerate data collection and transform operational efficiency

Established data and insights leader continues its research business growth by leveraging Cint's automated technology

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research company GfK has selected Cint's automated technology platform as part of an ongoing programme to transform its digital marketing effectiveness and consumer insights business. With a track record for powering market research technology stacks for some of the world's most successful insights companies, Cint is well-positioned to automate GfK's sampling operations.

GfK has identified a critical need to accelerate its operational and supply chain workflows in order to deliver faster insights and analytics to its customers. GfK COO Joshua Hubbert said, "Partnering with Cint will accelerate our path toward a programmatic approach to sample. Cint's technology and supply partner integrations will allow us to transform and optimise our complex Digital Research operations."

Cint's solution will be introduced in GfK's European Project Management hub and will unite GfK's own panels with a private marketplace of many of GfK's strategic suppliers, alongside Cint's Open Exchange of 100+ million panellists. This move will instantly give GfK researchers access to one of the world's largest single combined audiences. Partnering with Cint will eliminate the need for manual management of project fieldwork, such as controlling and optimising sampling costs and ensuring feasibility.

Greg Dunbar, Cint's EVP of Enterprise Solutions, said, "We are delighted to have been chosen by GfK and implementation is already well underway. We're working closely with GfK's existing supplier network. Our goal is to provide value not only to GfK and its customers, but also to the whole sample supply ecosystem as the industry transitions increasingly towards supply-chain automation."

About Cint Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. Cint also has the world's largest sample exchange that connects sample buyers to over 100 million engaged consumers across over 150 countries. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)

