Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Dimensional Insight Earns Top Marks in 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

comunicati

Dimensional Insight Earns Top Marks in 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

03.06.2020 - 09:45

0

Company improves upon 2019 scores in most categories; places in top right quadrant of Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility market models

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform®, a data management, analytics, and performance management solution, today announced its stellar results for the 11th straight year in Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. In this year's report, Dimensional Insight increased performance for most measures as well as its overall score. The company also maintained its perfect "recommend" score.

Every year, Dresner Advisory Services surveys business intelligence (BI) end users about their experience with BI solutions and trends in the industry. Using its trademark 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system, Dresner Advisory Services is able to provide insights into vendor performance so end users can compare performance to industry norms.

Additional highlights from this year's report:

"Our focus at Dimensional Insight is – and has always been on – ensuring the success of our customers," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "We are pleased that year after year, the Wisdom of Crowds report demonstrates the significant value and positive business impact that our customers see through their use of our products."

To download a copy of this year's Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, please visit https://www.dimins.com/awards/dresner-report-2020/.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Mediagallery

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Bergamo , 3 giu. (askanews) - Prima un violento temporale poi la grandine, i comuni della Valle Seriana in provincia di Bergamo sono stati colpiti nel tardo pomeriggio del 2 giugno da un'ondata improvvisa di maltempo. Colpiti soprattutto i comuni di Alzano e Nembro, già piegati nei mesi scorsi dall'epidemia da coronavirus. La grandine è caduta in abbondanza tanto da sembrare una coltre di neve.

 
Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos
STATI UNITI

Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos

Continuano le scene di follia negli Usa. La protesta contro il razzismo dopo la morte di George Floyd - per mano di un poliziotto - ormai è degenerata (clicca qui). Come si evince dal video girato nel traffico di Salt Lake City dove un uomo decide di aiutare la polizia brandendo un arco verso i manifestanti, a un certo punto scocca una freccia colpendo un ragazzo e in pochi istanti diverse ...

 
Umbria, rifatto l'asfalto in 12 strade di Città di Castello. Ne mancano ancora 88 - LE FOTO
Città di Castello

Le foto Rifatto l'asfalto in 12 strade, ne mancano ancora 88 

Procede nel rispetto dei tempi programmati l’accordo quadro da 1 milione e 910 mila euro con cui l’amministrazione comunale ha avviato una manutenzione su vasta scala delle strade di Città di Castello, che alla fine conterà 100 interventi sulla viabilità del capoluogo e delle frazioni. Sono già 12 i tratti stradali interessati dal rifacimento degli asfalti a due settimane dal via.

 
Svolta green di Nicola Falasco: con il monopattino elettrico al Curi per l'allenamento del Perugia. Il video
CALCIO

Video Grifo, la svolta green di Falasco: all'allenamento con il monopattino

Da qualche giorno Nicola Falasco, jolly difensivo del Perugia, ha scelto una soluzione green per raggiungere lo stadio Curi per gli allenamenti (il 20 giugno riparte il campionato). Complici le giornate quasi estive il calciatore veneto ha deciso di utilizzare un monopattino elettrico per i suoi spostamenti. D'altronde Falasco non abita poi lontano dallo stadio Curi. Di certo il difensore ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini in tv, diverse scene sono state girate a Viterbo

TELEVISIONE

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini stasera in tv, diverse le scene girate a Viterbo

Stasera in tv va in onda "I Vitelloni", film di Federico Fellini (clicca qui). La pellicola sebbene racconti di Rimini, città natale del regista, non è stata girata nella ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Alberto Sordi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Stasera in tv 3 giugno, nel centenario della nascita del regista Federico Fellini, continuano gli appuntamento con i suoi film su Rai Movie. Oggi (ore 21,10) l'appuntamento è ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33