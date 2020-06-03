Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Completes Acquisition of Granules OmniChem Joint Venture in India

comunicati

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Completes Acquisition of Granules OmniChem Joint Venture in India

03.06.2020 - 08:45

0

WETTEREN, Belgium, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Granules OmniChem Private Limited, purchasing the remaining 50 percent ownership interest from its joint venture partner, Granules India Limited. The transaction, announced in August 2019, strengthens Aji Bio-Pharma's commitment to providing its clients accessibility to a reliable and simplified CDMO supply chain across all sites globally.

Now doing business as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services India ("Aji Bio-Pharma India"), the organization is fully integrated into Aji Bio-Pharma's global operations. The Visakhapatnam, India site, which was designed, constructed and is managed based on the Aji Bio-Pharma Belgian sites' GMP operating standards and quality systems, has successfully supported a number of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies since its formation in 2011.

"The addition of Aji Bio-Pharma India is an integral extension of Aji Bio-Pharma's dedication to its customers to be a leading global and quality-driven CDMO with comprehensive service offerings," said David Enloe, President and CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "We are excited to officially welcome the Aji Bio-Pharma India team to our global family, and we look forward to providing a further streamlined experience for our clients as they continue to deepen their partnerships with us on essential programs in their product pipeline."

"We are very pleased to be a part of a worldwide network committed to simplifying our clients' supply chain," said K.V.V. Raju, CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma India Pvt. Ltd. He further added, "As a fully integrated member of Aji Bio-Pharma, we are committed to advancing Aji Bio-Pharma's Vision Statement of being a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our clients and our people."

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma ServicesAjinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Mediagallery

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Bergamo , 3 giu. (askanews) - Prima un violento temporale poi la grandine, i comuni della Valle Seriana in provincia di Bergamo sono stati colpiti nel tardo pomeriggio del 2 giugno da un'ondata improvvisa di maltempo. Colpiti soprattutto i comuni di Alzano e Nembro, già piegati nei mesi scorsi dall'epidemia da coronavirus. La grandine è caduta in abbondanza tanto da sembrare una coltre di neve.

 
Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos
STATI UNITI

Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos

Continuano le scene di follia negli Usa. La protesta contro il razzismo dopo la morte di George Floyd - per mano di un poliziotto - ormai è degenerata (clicca qui). Come si evince dal video girato nel traffico di Salt Lake City dove un uomo decide di aiutare la polizia brandendo un arco verso i manifestanti, a un certo punto scocca una freccia colpendo un ragazzo e in pochi istanti diverse ...

 
Umbria, rifatto l'asfalto in 12 strade di Città di Castello. Ne mancano ancora 88 - LE FOTO
Città di Castello

Le foto Rifatto l'asfalto in 12 strade, ne mancano ancora 88 

Procede nel rispetto dei tempi programmati l’accordo quadro da 1 milione e 910 mila euro con cui l’amministrazione comunale ha avviato una manutenzione su vasta scala delle strade di Città di Castello, che alla fine conterà 100 interventi sulla viabilità del capoluogo e delle frazioni. Sono già 12 i tratti stradali interessati dal rifacimento degli asfalti a due settimane dal via.

 
Svolta green di Nicola Falasco: con il monopattino elettrico al Curi per l'allenamento del Perugia. Il video
CALCIO

Video Grifo, la svolta green di Falasco: all'allenamento con il monopattino

Da qualche giorno Nicola Falasco, jolly difensivo del Perugia, ha scelto una soluzione green per raggiungere lo stadio Curi per gli allenamenti (il 20 giugno riparte il campionato). Complici le giornate quasi estive il calciatore veneto ha deciso di utilizzare un monopattino elettrico per i suoi spostamenti. D'altronde Falasco non abita poi lontano dallo stadio Curi. Di certo il difensore ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini in tv, diverse scene sono state girate a Viterbo

TELEVISIONE

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini stasera in tv, diverse le scene girate a Viterbo

Stasera in tv va in onda "I Vitelloni", film di Federico Fellini (clicca qui). La pellicola sebbene racconti di Rimini, città natale del regista, non è stata girata nella ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Alberto Sordi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Stasera in tv 3 giugno, nel centenario della nascita del regista Federico Fellini, continuano gli appuntamento con i suoi film su Rai Movie. Oggi (ore 21,10) l'appuntamento è ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33