Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Forrester Announces EMEA Webcast Series To Help Tech Leaders Adapt To Constant Change Post-COVID-19

comunicati

Forrester Announces EMEA Webcast Series To Help Tech Leaders Adapt To Constant Change Post-COVID-19

03.06.2020 - 08:45

0

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOs and tech leaders in Europe are facing an uncertain and rapidly deteriorating economic outlook as a result of COVID-19. With shrinking tech budgets and spending on software, tech outsourcing, and tech staff declining across all industries, organisations need to reassess their priorities and embrace adaptiveness in these times of constant change. To guide business leaders on how to navigate this change, Forrester today announced a complimentary webcast series, Adapt To Win: The Future Of Technology In EMEA, from 8–10 June 2020.

The series will feature webinars, complimentary guides, and research reports focused on the current European business climate; how this will evolve; and how businesses can proactively adapt to changing market forces. Forrester analysts will share their perspectives and provide technology leaders in EMEA with the tools and insights they need to build the capabilities of an adaptive enterprise.

"The new 'normal' will be framed by continuous change as European businesses enter the next phase of this global pandemic," said Forrester VP and Research Director Pascal Matzke. "We will not only see customers be more cautious with their spending, but we will have a workforce that has seen the possibilities and limitations of working remotely. To recover from COVID-19 and beyond, smart businesses will have to put technology at the centre of their strategies to constantly adapt to the continuously changing world — not just to survive but to thrive."

The agenda of the Future Of Technology In EMEA webcast series is below:

Monday 8 June:

09:00–09:30 BST: Innovating With Emerging Technology In A Time Of Scarcity, Martha Bennett, VP & Principal Analyst

14:00–14:45 BST: The Future Of Jobs In Europe, Dan Bieler, Principal Analyst

Tuesday 9 June:

09:00–09:45 BST: Lessons Learned From The COVID-19 Crisis, Laura Koetzle, VP & Group Director

14:00–14:45 BST: Avoiding Automation Disaster, Diego Lo Giudice, VP & Principal Analyst, and Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst

Wednesday 10 June:

09:00–09:45 BST: Being Open — Lessons On Innovation From Financial Services, Jacob Morgan, Senior Analyst

15:00–15:30 BST: Make Your Digital Transformation Ethical And Transparent To Win In A Post-Pandemic World, Enza Iannopollo, Senior Analyst

Resources:

About Forrester  Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com.

Contact:  Michael Burner  mburner@forrester.com  +49 160 56 70 497

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Il 2 giugno Festa della Repubblica: il video dell'Abbraccio Tricolore delle Frecce alle città d'Italia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Mediagallery

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Maxi-grandinata nella Bergamasca, strade piene di ghiaccio

Bergamo , 3 giu. (askanews) - Prima un violento temporale poi la grandine, i comuni della Valle Seriana in provincia di Bergamo sono stati colpiti nel tardo pomeriggio del 2 giugno da un'ondata improvvisa di maltempo. Colpiti soprattutto i comuni di Alzano e Nembro, già piegati nei mesi scorsi dall'epidemia da coronavirus. La grandine è caduta in abbondanza tanto da sembrare una coltre di neve.

 
Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos
STATI UNITI

Con arco e freccia contro i manifestanti a Salt Lake City: finisce in rissa. Usa nel caos

Continuano le scene di follia negli Usa. La protesta contro il razzismo dopo la morte di George Floyd - per mano di un poliziotto - ormai è degenerata (clicca qui). Come si evince dal video girato nel traffico di Salt Lake City dove un uomo decide di aiutare la polizia brandendo un arco verso i manifestanti, a un certo punto scocca una freccia colpendo un ragazzo e in pochi istanti diverse ...

 
Svolta green di Nicola Falasco: con il monopattino elettrico al Curi per l'allenamento del Perugia. Il video
CALCIO

Video Grifo, la svolta green di Falasco: all'allenamento con il monopattino

Da qualche giorno Nicola Falasco, jolly difensivo del Perugia, ha scelto una soluzione green per raggiungere lo stadio Curi per gli allenamenti (il 20 giugno riparte il campionato). Complici le giornate quasi estive il calciatore veneto ha deciso di utilizzare un monopattino elettrico per i suoi spostamenti. D'altronde Falasco non abita poi lontano dallo stadio Curi. Di certo il difensore ...

 
Morte Floyd, vandali in azione a New York. Saccheggiati i magazzini Macy's. Il video
NEGLI USA

Morte Floyd, vandali in azione a New York. Saccheggiati i magazzini Macy's. Il video

Non si placano le proteste negli Stati Uniti per l’uccisione di George Floyd (le immagini, clicca qui). Nemmeno il famoso quartiere di New York, Manhattan, è stato risparmiato dalla rabbia e dalla devastazione. Sono stati presi d’assalto negozi e distrutte numerose vetrine ben prima del coprifuoco decretato dal governatore Andrew Cuomo. A essere presi di mira le catene di negozi sportivi Nike, ma ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini in tv, diverse scene sono state girate a Viterbo

TELEVISIONE

"I Vitelloni" di Federico Fellini stasera in tv, diverse le scene girate a Viterbo

Stasera in tv va in onda "I Vitelloni", film di Federico Fellini (clicca qui). La pellicola sebbene racconti di Rimini, città natale del regista, non è stata girata nella ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Alberto Sordi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Stasera in tv 3 giugno, nel centenario della nascita del regista Federico Fellini, continuano gli appuntamento con i suoi film su Rai Movie. Oggi (ore 21,10) l'appuntamento è ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33