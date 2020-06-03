icometrix launches its icompanion platform for people with multiple sclerosis

LEUVEN, Belgium and CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, the world leader to extract clinically meaningful data from brain scans, is proud to have launched the icompanion platform and phone application for people with multiple sclerosis on World MS Day! icompanion is a medical device and is currently available in English, French, German, and Dutch.

To support people with multiple sclerosis, icompanion provides an easy and secure app to track symptoms, treatments, and physician visits. Users can also obtain educational information on the meaning and quality of their brain scans by uploading their MRI scans onto the platform. With this, icompanion provides a solution to log events that occur between neurologist visits, by means of day-to-day symptom-tracking and standardized questionnaires (patient-reported outcomes).

"As a neurologist, you see a patient only a couple of times a year and we know that a lot of valuable information is lost in-between," says Dr. Helmut Butzkeuven, neurologist at the Monash University in Melbourne, and director of MSBase, the largest global multiple sclerosis registry. "To make informed clinical and treatment decisions, it is important to have a complete picture of how a patient is doing," Dr. Butzkeuven continues. "Medical devices such as icompanion can greatly help in democratizing care, since today, patient care depends on where you live and who cares for you," Dr. Butzkeuven concludes.

"icompanion helps me keep track of my symptoms. Even if they seem insignificant, they are crucial in helping me communicate with my physician and prepare my visits. I think it's great that by using icompanion, my data can also support researchers in their fight against multiple sclerosis. To win this battle we need everyone's help, and together we are stronger," shares Roberto Paolella, living with MS for 15 years.

"Offering care based on data and objective measures is crucial to move towards more personalized and precise medicine for people with neurological disorders," says Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix. "That is why we founded icometrix and developed the CE-labeled and FDA-cleared icobrain MR and CT brain measures, which are becoming standard of care. Through icompanion, the gap between doctor visits is bridged with clinically meaningful and validated data. The seamless availability of the icompanion data to the health care provider is very important in this context," Wim Van Hecke states.

About icometrix icometrix is the world leader in software solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from brain MR and CT scans for patients with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, etc. The fully automated icobrain software from icometrix is FDA cleared and CE labeled and leverages artificial intelligence to quantify disease-specific brain structures. Today, icometrix is internationally active in over 100 clinical practices. Alongside this, icometrix works with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug trials for neurological diseases.

