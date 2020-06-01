Edicola

Cynosure Launches Elite iQ™ Aesthetic Workstation For Laser Hair Removal and Skin Revitalization in the United States, Europe and Australia

01.06.2020 - 15:15

The World's First Alexandrite-ND: YAG System Now Upgraded with Skintel®, The Industry's Only Melanin Reader™ For More Customized Laser Hair Removal Treatments For All Skin Types

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure announced today the U.S., European and Australian launch of the Elite iQ™ platform, the next generation of the Elite+™ Aesthetic Workstation that allows for faster treatments with higher max energy compared to previous generation devices. The Elite iQ platform leverages Skintel®, the aesthetic industry's only live Melanin Reader™, to offer customized laser hair removal treatments and permanently reduce unwanted hair for all skin types, anywhere on the body including the face, back, chest, arms, underarms, bikini area and legs.

Armed with patented Skintel technology, which measures melanin and reads specific skin types of patients allowing for real-time adjustment of treatments settings, the Elite iQ workstation solves the challenges historically encountered by practitioners when treating men and women with darker skin types. Eighty percent of men and women across the globe remove facial and body hair regularly1, and they can now benefit from fast, easy, personalized treatments that are the perfect match for each unique skin type.

"The Elite iQ device meets the growing market demand for hair removal and skin revitalization solutions for men and women across all skin types," said Todd Tillemans, Cynosure Chief Executive Officer. "At Cynosure, we pride ourselves on anticipating the needs of our customers and their patients and this elevates our industry-leading technology with even greater power, efficiency and safety."

The Elite iQ device not only offers personalized hair removal treatments, but it also enables practitioners to perform the most requested aesthetic treatments to both revitalize and treat common skin concerns including unwanted hair, facial and leg veins, sun damage, facial wrinkles and razor bumps, all on a single device without surgery.

"My patients are pleased with their fast and easy laser hair removal sessions thanks to the Elite iQ technology," said Dr. Vic Ross of Scripps Clinic, based in San Diego, California. "I hear often that women and men with darker skin types were under the impression they weren't candidates for these types of treatments and the reality is, everyone is a potential candidate I can treat with ease and confidence. The intelligently designed instrument panel, including real-time pigmentation assessment that guides the practitioner in optimal parameter selection, has set my practice apart and has meant even more satisfied patients with fantastic results."

The next-generation workstation also offers an enhanced, intuitive user interface with a new dashboard design and a built-in treatment guide to help determine hair removal test spot settings; dynamic screen lighting to easily view the active wavelength; high treatment versatility with adjustable pulse width, fluence and repetition rate; and the ability to save settings for future use. The upgraded station also includes a sliding drawer accessible from both sides of the device, a flat-top design for easy access to accessories during treatments and it is more easily maneuvered with a new wraparound handle.

The Elite iQ device is commercially available in the U.S., Europe and Australia. To learn more about the Elite iQ device and its applications, please visit www.cynosure.com/elite-iq and www.cynosureaustralia.com/product/elite-iq or www.cynosureuk.com/product/elite-iq.

To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

1 2020 data. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices. Medical Insight, Inc. October 2019.

Additional Information

The Elite iQ aesthetic workstation is indicated for the following, but not limited to: permanent hair reduction and treatment of veins, noncancerous pigmentation, wrinkles, warts, scars and ingrown facial hairs. Common side effects include redness, swelling, crusting and scabbing. Other side effects may include blistering, burns, hives and lightening and darkening of the skin. Like all medical procedures, not all patients are suitable for the treatment. A qualified practitioner is solely responsible for evaluating each subject's suitability to undergo treatment and for informing those being treated about any risks involved with the treatment, pre-and postoperative care, and any other relevant information. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed.

About CynosureCynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174586/Elite_iQ.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168542/Cynosure__Logo.jpg

