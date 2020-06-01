Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Zentiva Expands Production Capacity by Completing Acquisition of Ankleshwar Manufacturing Site

comunicati

Zentiva Expands Production Capacity by Completing Acquisition of Ankleshwar Manufacturing Site

01.06.2020 - 09:45

0

PRAGUE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group announces the completion of its acquisition of a manufacturing site in Ankleshwar, India, from Sanofi. The finalization of the deal increases the number of wholly-owned Zentiva production sites worldwide and will enable Zentiva to serve more people who are in daily need of our high quality, affordable medicines.

"We are delighted to welcome the Ankleshwar team into our Zentiva family. We are continuing to deliver strong growth at Zentiva and the completion of this acquisition is an important milestone for our company," said Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer of Zentiva. "The strength of our growing manufacturing network and additional capacity means we can keep pace with the accelerating demand for our medicines and increase our direct control over our supply chain to help ensure continuous supply and rapid response to patient needs."

The transaction continues the flow of decisive growth moves made by Zentiva, building on earlier acquisitions of Creo Pharma in the UK, Solacium in Romania and the Central and Eastern European operations of Alvogen completed in April 2020. This latest acquisition in India runs in parallel to the ongoing multiple multi-million Euro investments at Zentiva's flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest.

"I am so proud that our Ankleshwar team will be part of an even stronger Zentiva, integrated into the organization's long-term growth strategy," added Ashwani Sood, Head of the Ankleshwar site. "We know demand for high quality and affordable medicines is increasing and we look forward to contributing to Zentiva's success on this journey."

The manufacturing site will be supported by a brand new Zentiva India affiliate office in Mumbai.

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Learn more about Zentiva on www.zentiva.com.

About Zentiva's Ankleshwar site

Established in 1987, the Ankleshwar manufacturing site has a chemistry and biotechnology development center, and manufactures both intermediates and pharmaceutical formulations. A large producer of tablets, the Ankleshwar site manufactures more than 6 billion tablets annually.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174951/Ankleshwar_production_site.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Mounira LemouiHead of CommunicationsZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.

U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Měcholupy, 102 00 Prague 10Cell: (+420) 727 873 159E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

"Il Covid si è portato via mio papà". Andrea Tassi, ripercorre l'incubo: "Io, contagiato all'università"

"Il Covid si è portato via mio papà". Andrea Tassi ripercorre l'incubo: "Io, contagiato all'università"

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

La città si ferma per l'ultimo saluto a Cristina

La città si ferma per l'ultimo saluto a Cristina

Mediagallery

Il Covid-19 non esiste più, è polemica sulle parole di Zangrillo

Il Covid-19 non esiste più, è polemica sulle parole di Zangrillo

Roma, 1 giu. (askanews) - Si è scatenata la polemica dopo le parole del professor Alberto Zangrillo, direttore di Terapia Intensiva al San Raffaele di Milano. Intervenuto alla trasmissione "In mezz'ora in più" su Rai 3, Zangrillo ha affermato che "da un punto di vista clinico il virus non esiste più", spiegando che diversi studi dimostrano che i tamponi eseguiti negli ultimi dieci giorni hanno ...

 
Il concettuale di massa: addio all'impacchettatore Christo

Il concettuale di massa: addio all'impacchettatore Christo

Milano, 1 giu. (askanews) - Opere che volevano lasciare 'un segno monumentale e su vasta scala', per usare le parole di Germano Celant, ma che avevano, nella loro stessa natura, una irrinunciabile componente effimera, che forse resta la caratteristica più importante del lavoro di Christo, l'artista bulgaro-americano morto il 31 maggio a 84 anni, poche settimane dopo il critico italiano che lo ...

 
Perugia, due feriti in incidente stradale a Ponte Pattoli. Auto si ribalta sulla Pievaiola
Interventi

Due feriti nello scontro a Ponte Pattoli. Auto si ribalta sulla Pievaiola

Incidente questa mattina, primo giugno 2020. I vigili del fuoco sono intervenuti alle ore 7.45 all'uscita di Ponte Pattoli per un ano schianto. Due le vetture coinvolte nell'incidente stradale con due feriti. Sul posto anche i sanitari del 118 e le forze dell'ordine. Per approfondire leggi anche: Si ribalta camion sul raccordo Nella notte invece, sempre nel comune di Perugia, la prima della ...

 
De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come questa non si vedeva da tanti anni"

De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come questa non si vedeva da tanti anni"

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 31 maggio 2020 De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come non si vedeva da tanti anni" Il sindaco di New York Bill De Blasio commenta le manifestazioni in città contro la morte di George Floyd: "Una situazione difficile come non si vedeva da tanti anni. La protesta ha senso solo se è pacifica." Fonte Twitter Bill De Blasio Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 1 giugno su Canale 5 un film che ha vinto tre premi Oscar: "Dunkirk"

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 1 giugno su Canale 5 un film che ha vinto tre premi Oscar: "Dunkirk"

Stasera in tv 1 giugno va in onda un film capace di vincere tre premi Oscar: "Dunkirk" (Canale 5 ore 21,20 La storia dell'Operazione Dynamo, che in 8 giorni salvo' la vita a ...

01.06.2020

Stasera in tv 1 giugno ultima puntata di Emigratis. Pio e Amedeo alla fine tornano nella loro Foggia

Pio e Amedeo con Ibrahimovic

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 1 giugno ultima puntata di Emigratis. Pio e Amedeo alla fine tornano nella loro Foggia

Stasera in tv 1 giugno replica dell'ultima puntata della terza serie di "Emigratis": appuntamento su Italia 1 (ore 21,25) con le incursioni di Pio e Amedeo all'insegna dello ...

01.06.2020

Stasera in tv 1 giugno torna l'appuntamento con Quarta Repubblica. Porro intervista Matteo Salvini

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 1 giugno torna l'appuntamento con Quarta Repubblica. Porro intervista Matteo Salvini

Stasera in tv 1 giugno torna l'appuntamento con "Quarta Repubblica" (Rete 4 ore 21,25). Nicola Porro intervista il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini sui temi di più stretta ...

01.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33