iObeya Continues to Push the Limits of Visual Management

01.06.2020 - 09:45

0

MASSY, France, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iObeya, the leader in Digital Visual Management, has announced the successful release of a new version of its software. Highlighted by the current social context and the need for business continuity in large organizations, iObeya helps organizations to uphold their Lean and Agile events and rituals in a remote work environment to increase efficiency and thrive.

Already leading in the four pillars of Visual Management: Lean Enterprise, Industry 4.0, Agile@Scale and Digital Workplace, this new version of iObeya reinforces its advantages in industrial performance management and Agility at Scale for remote or co-located teams.

iObeya is helping to build the factory of the future with its QCD module, designed to improve operational excellence systems by digitizing SQCDP-type performance management.

A key feature of this new version is the consolidation of performance indicators. Thanks to an intuitive configuration, indicators are automatically and instantaneously aggregated at all levels of the Operational Excellence System to accelerate problem analysis and escalation. Operations management becomes simpler, more accurate and faster through automated KPI reporting, allowing the entire production chain to be more responsive, and resulting in significant increases in quality and productivity.

iObeya also provides a Visual Management framework dedicated to Scaled Agile, fully integrating with Jira and optimized to support the deployment of SAFe® (Scaled Agile Framework). Key new features of this new version, such as bi-directional synchronization and visualization of dependencies between JIRA tasks, allow co-located or remote teams to focus better and achieve better outcomes from their Agile rituals such as daily scrums, PI Plannings or Retrospectives.

As an accelerator of the digital, strategic and cultural transformations of large companies, iObeya continues to position itself as the pioneer and leader of Digital Visual Management, focused on the performance of large organizations and their new ways of working.

About iObeyaiObeya Visual Management solution, recently certified ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, offers Lean and Agile companies the most life-like and immersive user experience possible for a seamless transition from paper to Digital Visual Management.

To learn more, visit our website (www.iobeya.com), follow iObeya on Twitter @iObeya and Linkedin.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078455/iObeya_Logo.jpg  

Press Inquiries:Libby Noalpress@iobeya.com

 

