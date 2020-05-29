Edicola

Betway Join BLAST With DOTA 2 Expansion

Betway Join BLAST With DOTA 2 Expansion

29.05.2020 - 10:45

LONDON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAST: Bounty Hunt Tournament joins leading online bookmaker Betway's growing portfolio of top tier esports events.

Europe's finest will compete over the four-day DOTA 2 tournament, with the coveted Bounty Hunt title on the line. Pulling in viewers from across the world, teams will battle for bragging rights and the $145,000 prize pool.

Betway's sponsored team Ninjas in Pyjamas will join elite sides Alliance, Team Secret, Team Nigma, OG and Team Liquid with the first game set to start on the 9th June.

Adam Savinson, Head of Esports, Betway, said: "We have had an incredibly successful 2020 working with BLAST across their Counter Strike tournaments, making it a very easy decision to support their entry into DOTA 2.  We are excited to see BLAST bring their innovative and exciting approach to a new game, and are proud to help them on that journey."

Leo Matlock, Commercial Director for BLAST, added: "The expansion of this deal is testament to the impressive collaboration between BLAST and Betway over the last 18 months as we both strive to be industry leaders in esports and entertain fans the best we can.

"We look forward to continuing this innovative partnership as we expand into one of the world's most played and loved games in the shape of DoTa 2. We can't wait to deliver the world class DOTA 2 tournament that fans have been asking for, and are delighted that Betway are supporting and working with us to ensure we achieve this."

DOTA 2 is one of the world's most-watched esports, with two teams of five players, each controlling a single hero. Teams compete to destroy the enemies 'Ancient' – the building at the centre of their base. In 2019, The International – DOTA 2's flagship tournament peaked with a concurrent viewership of 1,968,497.

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative, entertaining and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,500 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a fair, safe and responsible environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to many responsible gambling charities, including GambleAware.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online casino. For more information about Betway's various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.

