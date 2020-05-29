Edicola

GCLSI Awarded as Top Performer in PVEL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the 4th Consecutive Year

GCLSI Awarded as Top Performer in PVEL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the 4th Consecutive Year

29.05.2020 - 08:45

SUZHOU, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28th, GCL System Integration, a world-leading solar solutions provider, was awarded as Top performer in PVEL 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 4 consecutive years. The scorecard was announced during a webinar co-hosted by PV-tech. 

More than 70% of leading module manufacturers and 90% of top solar companies had chosen to send their products to PVEL for testing. With nearly ten years of experience and accumulated data, PVEL conducts testing that demonstrates solar technology's credibility. The independent reliability test provides efficient selection of PV modules and equipment for solar project development and financing.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business (PVEL), said, "GCL SI products have achieved recognition as PV Module Top Performers in the PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the fourth consecutive year. Strong performance in PVEL's accelerated testing regime is an important indicator of reliability and quality, and so we congratulate GCL SI on these results." 

Eric Luo, the chairman of GCL SI, said, "Having topped the chart for the fourth time, we appreciate being recognized for our creativity and vision which allows us to stand out as the preferred brand for customers, investors, and banks. GCL will continue to bring the reliable and highly efficient solar products to the world.

GCL SI currently has a module manufacturing capacity of 8GW. With big data support, driven by scientific and technological innovation, the company will optimize its service to provide more efficient and reliable modules.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd (002506 Shenzhen Stock) (GCLSI) is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China's largest non-state-owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy, and related services. GCL System Integration currently has operations all over the world and has five-module production bases in mainland China and one in Vietnam, with a module capacity of 8GW, and an additional 4.3GW of high-efficiency cell capacity, making it a world-class module producer. For more information, please visit https://www.gclsi.com/

