Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Risen Energy has been included in the "Top Ten Module Brands in China" list again, coming in 5th

comunicati

Risen Energy has been included in the "Top Ten Module Brands in China" list again, coming in 5th

29.05.2020 - 08:45

0

NINGBO, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fifth Century Photovoltaic Conference, co-organized by Century New Energy Network and Photovoltaic Brand Lab (PVBL), was recently held online. At the conference, the PVBL Annual Photovoltaic Brand Rankings List, which is generally recognized across the industry as the benchmark of the Chinese photovoltaic market, was announced. Risen Energy garnered four awards including being named as one of the Global Top Photovoltaic Brands and receiving the Technological Innovation Award. The other two awards include ranking fifth among the Top Ten Module Brands and ninth among the Top Ten Power Station Investor Brands.

Risen Energy has been included in the list of the Top Ten Module Brands for several consecutive years. Coming in fifth this year fully demonstrates the degree to which the firm is among China's top performers in terms of comprehensive strength. Listed as an A-share on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and a leader among the world's publicly traded makers of photovoltaic equipment, Risen Energy has moved beyond its preeminent position in the domestic market to create a significant presence worldwide, all while maintaining an ability to have keen insight into the market. The company has always been committed to the research and development of low-cost, high-efficiency products, resulting in the ownership of a number of independent IP technologies alongside its many technical achievements.

The firm's many years of R&D and innovation efforts have yielded many useful technologies, among them the heterojunction with intrinsic thin-layer (HIT) module, the PERC module, the TOPCON cell and the first large-size wafer deploying the 210 mm 50-cell module. This is on top of a number of new module technologies, namely, half-cells, patchwork patterns, bifacial shingle cells, ultra-thin double-sided glass and highly reflective back panels. Risen Energy is not only the world's first photovoltaic manufacturer to have successfully produced 500W high-efficiency modules, they are also the first to receive an order for these modules and have shipped the world's first batch. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the highly demanded initial batch was shipped on the eve of this year's May Day holiday in China, saving a good week that would have been lost due to the length of the holiday.

In addition to the outstanding achievements in technology-driven research and development, Risen Energy has been aggressively engaged in the construction and management of power stations. The company has now developed and operates a significant number of photovoltaic power stations in multiple countries and regions targeted by the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative, including Australia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nepal and Vietnam.

Leon Chuang, the global marketing director at Risen Energy, said, "The winning of the four awards represents not only high recognition from the industry, but also serves as an encouragement to our future development. Risen Energy will keep improving its technological prowess in R&D, enhancing its brand influence, and collaborating with industry partners to drive the photovoltaic industry's efforts in developing high-efficiency products."

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Fase 2, il report: "In Umbria 60 asintomatici". E per l'Iss indice di contagio sale sopra 0,90

Fase 2, il report: "In Umbria 60 asintomatici". E per l'Iss indice Rt sopra 0,90

Si toglie la vita gettandosi dalla finestra dell'ospedale

Coronavirus Umbria, zero contagi e situazione stabile nonostante l'aumento dell'Rt rilevato da ministero e Iss

Umbria, zero contagi e situazione stabile

Mediagallery

Esce il nuovo album di Nek "Il mio gioco preferito-parte seconda"

Esce il nuovo album di Nek "Il mio gioco preferito-parte seconda"

Sassuolo, 28 mag. (askanews) - Fermo Nek non ci sa proprio stare, lo ha dimostrato durante il lockdown con tante iniziative in streaming e sui social e soprattutto mettendosi a scrivere, in un boom creativo che ha portato ad aggiungere altre canzoni al suo progetto musicale. Esce così "Il mio gioco preferito - parte seconda". "Ho deciso di uscire nonostante il momento perché sono un uomo di ...

 
Esce il nuovo album di Nek Il mio gioco preferito - parte seconda

Esce il nuovo album di Nek Il mio gioco preferito - parte seconda

Sassuolo, 28 mag. (askanews) - Fermo Nek non ci sa proprio stare, lo ha dimostrato durante il lockdown con tante iniziative in streaming e sui social e soprattutto mettendosi a scrivere, in un boom creativo che ha portato ad aggiungere altre canzoni al suo progetto musicale. Esce così "Il mio gioco preferito - parte seconda". "Ho deciso di uscire nonostante il momento perché sono un uomo di ...

 
La Spagna premia Yari Gugliucci: "Lo dedico al teatro italiano"

La Spagna premia Yari Gugliucci: "Lo dedico al teatro italiano"

Roma, 28 mag. (askanews) - Una carriera sempre più internazionale, anche a livello di premi, quella di Yari Gugliucci, attore di teatro, cinema, tv, nato a Salerno e spesso negli Stati Uniti per lavoro. Dopo i riconoscimenti al Festival di Edimburgo con lo spettacolo su Totò, il Premio del Festival dei Due Mondi di Spoleto che lo ha eletto il più versatile artista del 2019, quello a Venezia per ...

 
#AbbraccioTricolore giorno 4, le Frecce arrivano a Napoli

#AbbraccioTricolore giorno 4, le Frecce arrivano a Napoli

Napoli, 28 mag. (askanews) - Quarto giorno del tour aereo nazionale #AbbraccioTricolore delle "Frecce tricolori" per il 74esimo anniversario della Repubblica italiana, dedicato a chi sta combattendo la pandemia di Covid-19 e alle vittime del coronavirus Sars-Cov2. La Pattuglia acrobatica nazionale ha sorvolato Catanzaro, Bari e Potenza prima di arrivare a Napoli, attesa da tantissime persone, ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 29 maggio terza puntata di "Amici Speciali": si decidono i finalisti

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 maggio terza puntata di "Amici Speciali": si decidono i finalisti

Stasera in tv 29 maggio terza puntata di "Amici Speciali" (Canale 5 ore 21,20), il format condotto da Maria De Filippi nel segno della solidarietà, con un cast composto da 5 ...

29.05.2020

Stasera in tv giovedì 28 maggio 2020 su Nove il film Frankenstein Junior di Mel Brooks. La trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv giovedì 28 maggio 2020 su Nove il film Frankenstein Junior di Mel Brooks. La trama

Su Nove alle ore 21.25 di stasera giovedì 28 maggio 2020, va in onda il film Frankenstein Junior. E' una pellicola di Mel Brooks del 1974, con Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, ...

28.05.2020

Stasera in tv giovedì 28 maggio 2020: su TV8, ore 21.30, The Impossible. La trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv giovedì 28 maggio 2020: su TV8, ore 21.30, The Impossible. La trama

Stasera in tv, giovedì 28 maggio 2020, su TV8 alle ore 21.30 c'è il film The Impossible. Una pellicola di Juan Antonio Bayona del 2012, con Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. ...

28.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33