Trina Solar recognized as a "Top Performer" module manufacturer for sixth consecutive time

Trina Solar recognized as a "Top Performer" module manufacturer for sixth consecutive time

28.05.2020 - 13:15

CHANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), the world's leading PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been recognized as a "Top Performer" for outstanding product reliability and performance among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test laboratory for the global downstream solar industry.

The company is one of only two PV module manufacturers with worldwide reach to gain the recognition for the sixth consecutive time since the Top Performer designation was established.

The recognition is based on the results of the Product Qualification Program (PQP), presented in the 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard issued by PVEL, following factory inspections that took place over the 18 months leading up to 2020. With a focus on evaluating the performance of PV modules in terms of thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load, potential-induced degradation, PAN files, etc., the PQP was designed to independently recognize manufacturers who outpace their competitors in product quality and durability, and provide PV equipment buyers and power plant investors with independent, consistent reliability and performance data that supports effective supplier management.

Tristan Erion Lorico, head of PV Module Business at PVEL, said: "Consistent top performance in the PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard demonstrates a manufacturer's commitment to product quality. As new products are introduced manufacturers must adhere to strict quality control standards to maintain high levels of reliability and performance of their products. We are honored to recognize Trina Solar as a Top Performer again and we look forward to testing future Trina products as the company continues to innovate."

Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and executive vice president of Trina Solar, said: "It is encouraging to see Trina Solar being recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth time in a row by an authoritative third party such as PVEL. With more than 20 years' of technical know-how, Trina Solar is committed to sustainability through the delivery of high power, highly efficient and top-performing modules with proven quality and reliability.

"PV power represents a long-term, stable and sustainable solution. We look forward to becoming the supplier of choice for more prospective partners, providing them with highly reliable and ultra-high power modules, such as the Vertex module. These top-performing modules will continue to accelerate the adoption of PV power across the globe by further improving the balance-of-systems costs and levelized cost of electricity."

Photo link: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/067_4972_h_1.jpgPhoto caption: Trina Solar has been recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth time in a row

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a world leading and total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has also taken the lead in the world of energy IoT (internet of things). It is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

