Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Annual Accounts 2019: Sedus Stoll Group Satisfied

comunicati

Annual Accounts 2019: Sedus Stoll Group Satisfied

28.05.2020 - 10:45

0

DOGERN, Germany, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With sales of €210.1 million, the Sedus Group failed to achieve the record reached in 2018 (€212.3 million) by only a very thin margin. With the Sedus and Klöber brands, the office furniture manufacturer was thus well above the €200 million mark for the second time in its history.

The 2019 financial year was a good one – in spite of factors that had a dampening effect on the economy and a drop in new orders and sales in November that caused the annual surplus to shrink to €7.8 million compared to the preceding year (€9.8 million).

The trade conflict between the USA and China, the tug of war that Brexit has involved and, last but not least, adverse impacts arising from the economic cycle caused the growth of the global economy to decrease from 3.6% to 2.9% in 2019 and resulted in a considerable slowdown in global trade.

Compared to the 1.9% decrease in the overall market volume for office furniture as indicated by the IBA (Industrial Association Office and Work Environment), the Sedus Stoll Group did not do too badly, experiencing a drop of only 1.5% in new orders, and thus was able to gain market shares, although they were only small.

In the 2019 financial year, the investments of the Sedus Stoll Group in tangible and intangible assets amounted to €13.8 million, slightly below the previous year's value of €15.8 million.

The number of people employed by the Sedus Stoll Group increased from 935 to a total of 957 (excluding trainees/apprentices), of which 548 are working in Dogern, 296 in Geseke and 113 for Klöber in Owingen.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Outlook for the 2020 financial year

The Sedus Stoll Group feels that it is well equipped to deal with the crisis but the management board of Sedus Stoll AG is assuming that the effects of the pandemic may well be worse than the problems encountered in 2009, which was also a crisis year. The targets being aimed at for the current financial year are already being clearly missed, which is why a loss cannot be ruled out for the year. A reliable prognosis for the year is not possible at the moment given the continually changing situation.

Sedus press agencyJoachim Sparenberg, Dr.-Schwoerer-Str. 20, D-79761 Waldshut-TiengenE-Mail: sparenberg-pr@web.de

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Fase 2, il report: "In Umbria 60 asintomatici". E per l'Iss indice di contagio sale sopra 0,90

Fase 2, il report: "In Umbria 60 asintomatici". E per l'Iss indice Rt sopra 0,90

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Un'altra tigre di Sumatra morta in una piantagione di cellulosa

Un'altra tigre di Sumatra morta in una piantagione di cellulosa

Mediagallery

Continua il tour delle Frecce Tricolori, il passaggio su Bari

Continua il tour delle Frecce Tricolori, il passaggio su Bari

(Agenzia Vista) Bari, 28 maggio 2020 Continua il tour delle Frecce Tricolori, il passaggio su Bari Quarto giorno per il tour delle Frecce Tricolori. Il passaggio della Pattuglia Acrobatica Nazionale dell'Aeronautica Militare su Bari. / courtesy Trm Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Raggi: “Imparare ad usare diversi tipi di mobilità tra cui il monopattino”

Raggi: “Imparare ad usare diversi tipi di mobilità tra cui il monopattino”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 28 maggio 2020 Raggi: “Imparare ad usare diversi tipi di mobilità tra cui il monopattino” “Imparare ad usare diversi tipi di mobilità tra cui il monopattino” queste le parole della Sindaca Raggi durante la presentazione, a Fontana di Trevi, del servizio sharing dei monopattini di Helbiz. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Recovery Fund, Gentiloni: "Italia non deve perdere occasione"

Recovery Fund, Gentiloni: "Italia non deve perdere occasione"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 28 maggio 2020 Recovery Fund, Gentiloni: "Italia non deve perdere occasione" Le parole del commissario europeo agli Affari economici, Paolo Gentiloni, a margine della conferenza stampa di presentazione del Recovery and Resilience Instrument. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Dl Scuola, il Governo pone questione fiducia al Senato

Dl Scuola, il Governo pone questione fiducia al Senato

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 28 maggio 2020 Dl Scuola, il Governo pone questione fiducia al Senato Il Governo ha posto la questione di fiducia sul dl scuola all'esame dell'aula del Senato / Senato Tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 28 maggio 2020, Femmine contro maschi su Canale 5 con Claudio Bisio: anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 maggio 2020, Femmine contro maschi su Canale 5 con Claudio Bisio: anticipazioni

Il film Femmine contro maschi va in onda stasera, giovedì 28 maggio 2020, su Canale 5. Una pellicola di Fausto Brizzi del 2011, con Claudio Bisio, Nancy Brilli, Salvo Ficarra,...

28.05.2020

Gianni Morandi in Umbria per "Con il cuore nel nome di Francesco" ad Assisi su Rai 1 con Carlo Conti

l'evento

Gianni Morandi ospite di "Con il cuore nel nome di Francesco" su Rai 1

Torna anche nel 2020 l'appuntamento con la solidarietà promosso dai frati del Sacro convento di Assisi. L'ospite principale di “Con il Cuore, nel nome di Francesco”, la ...

28.05.2020

Uomini e Donne di oggi giovedì 28 maggio: le anticipazioni. Discussione con l'Alchimista

Televisione

Uomini e Donne di oggi giovedì 28 maggio: le anticipazioni. Discussione con l'Alchimista

Va in onda una nuova puntata di Uomini e Donne condotto da Maria De Filippi, oggi giovedì 28 maggio 2020, alle 14,45, su Canale 5. Al centro della puntata - secondo le ...

28.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33