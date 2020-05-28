Edicola

Certent Transforms ESMA/ESEF Compliance with its Intelligent Reporting Platform

28.05.2020 - 09:15

Certent Disclosure Management's new ESMA/ESEF reporting platform takes the pain out of regulatory reporting with simple, intuitive system guidance

ROSEVILLE, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for financial disclosure management and equity compensation, announced today the release of their ground breaking disclosure reporting platform which guides users through the development and output of European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)/European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) regulatory reports.

Certent Disclosure Management is unique in having a seamless platform to deliver ESEF compliant reports. The platform has been built to seamlessly integrate with the accounting systems of record for dynamic number integration into the report compilation. Designed with the end user in mind, the intelligent reporting platform guides with the creation of the ESMA/ESEF regulatory reports, removing the risk and challenges for Finance team. The platform automatically imports the current period ESEF taxonomy, ensuring the ESMA filing will be fully compliant.

"By being focused on meeting the needs of our customers, I am proud that we have developed an innovative platform which removes the headaches for the finance team of ensuring compliance with the new ESMA/ESEF mandate," says Jorge Martin, Certent's Chief Executive Officer.  "This will prove to be a step change in the way regulatory reports are developed in the future. We have re-imagined the process to position technology as the enabler, removing risk and guiding the user through the report generation process and output. This leaves the Finance teams free to focus on developing the narrative behind the numbers, rather than burn time with report creation."

Platform key benefits:

With Certent, ESMA/ESEF reporting is an opportunity, not a challenge.

The ESMA mandate requires public European companies to tag data with Inline XBRL (iXBRL) based on the ESEF taxonomy. iXBRL enables a machine-readable format to support digital analysis, this is an opportunity for companies to improve the engagement with the investor community and stakeholders and improve data transparency.

Services & Support

Certent provides a complete portfolio of services to guide clients through the reporting production process. Our team of finance and regulatory experts work with customers to architect services customized to their reporting requirements – from process design through full service iXBRL submission, our team is an extension of the client's finance team.

Certent's Disclosure Management, CDM Solution automatically migrates, maps and validates the current period ESEF taxonomy, ensuring the ESMA filing will be fully compliant.  Report health checks & prebuilds, business process design, technical environment assessment and product education & training are a few of the services offered to ensure customer success.

The CDM ESMA / ESEF platform installation is fully supported by the highly experienced Certent services team who deliver rapid project start methodology and assist with filings, as required by customers.

About Certent

Certent, Inc., founded in 2002, helps customers elevate their business with smart, intuitive solutions for modern finance. Our advanced solutions for disclosure management, narrative reporting, and equity management help business and finance leaders improve accuracy, save time, and get more done. Deploy with confidence over the cloud, backed by our end-to-end support services, deep expertise, and global reach. Integrate easily with existing systems and data sources. Certent helps you redefine your approach to governance, risk, and compliance. The company operates in seven countries and serves over 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies around the world.

Certent Resources

Blog: https://blog.certent.com/esma-esef-compliance-software-turns-challenge-into-opportunity

Product Web Page: https://certent.com/solutions/financial-regulatory-reporting/esma/

Datasheet link: https://go.certent.com/resource/one-platform-to-deliver-esma-compliance-and-remote-working

Contact: Judy Ash, judy.ash@certent.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/180416/certent_logo.jpg

 

