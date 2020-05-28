Edicola

Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai Becomes First Hotel in the World to Receive Prestigious Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label

28.05.2020 - 08:15

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests staying at Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai can be assured of the highest hygiene standards after the five-star resort was awarded Bureau Veritas' Safeguard label – the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. 

Bureau Veritas – a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services – has developed detailed checklists with global health, safety and hygiene specialists to ensure that procedures in place for the resumption of operations meet local and international regulations, as well as recognised best practices.

Remote and field audits are carried out to ensure protective measures are implemented efficiently, with the label awarded if all requirements are met. Bureau Veritas provides reassurance to customers with a dedicated global website showing all the labelled entities approved by auditors - https://restartwith.bureauveritas.com/. 

Jumeirah Group has implemented a series of protective measures in its hotels around the globe, designed to keep guests and colleagues safe. These include usage of protective masks, daily temperature checks and extensive hygiene training for all colleagues, strict social distancing across all areas of the hotel including beaches, pools and gyms (when open), tripling fresh air in public areas, sanitisation fogging – up to three times a day depending on footfall – and strict lift etiquette to ensure guests are travelling alone. 

In guest rooms, housekeeping vigorously clean and aerate every day and provide sanitising and hygiene amenities including mask, gel and wipes. Pillows and duvets undergo a thermal hygiene process while pillow and mattress protectors are changed after each checkout. Rooms are left vacant for three days after each stay as an additional safety measure and, where this is not possible due to high occupancy, the room undergoes a complete sanitisation fogging process. 

Exceptional dining experiences also feature additional precautionary measures, including full restaurant sanitisation before each service, buffets redefined as á la carte, table distancing and hygiene amenities placed on each table for guests to utilise. 

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: "The safety of our guests and colleagues has always been our utmost priority. We have a long-standing relationship with Bureau Veritas, working with them since 2018 to oversee our HACCP certification for food safety and implementing health, safety and environment compliance audits globally. The current situation requires us to go even further to validate the protective measures in place and achieving the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label is an important step in restoring confidence and demonstrating our commitment to operate our hotels to the highest global standards. Jumeirah Al Naseem is the first hotel in the world to receive the Safeguard Label, and we will be working closely with Bureau Veritas over the coming weeks to certify our wider portfolio."

Marcel Hochar, Senior Vice President Middle East and Central Asia for Bureau Veritas, said: "For almost 200 years, Bureau Veritas' mission has been to shape a world of trust. Adapting to the current crisis, we have developed the Safeguard label to certify that appropriate safety standards, training and cleaning protocols are achieved to allow businesses in general and the hospitality sector in particular, to re-commence operations with confidence. With this label, we have the ability to address the new expectations of our society in terms of health and safety."

He added: "We are very proud to be associated with Jumeriah Group in its proactive endeavor to make a difference for guests and demonstrate its readiness to receive them in a healthy and safe environment."

For full details of all protective measures being taken by Jumeirah Group visit www.jumeirah.com.

About Jumeirah Group: www.jumeirah.com  

About Bureau Veritas: https://middle-east.bureauveritas.com

