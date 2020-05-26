Edicola

DERMALOG Fever Check at German Baltic Hotel

26.05.2020 - 16:45

USEDOM and HAMBURG, Germany, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

In the course of the Corona pandemic, the hospitality industry has come under increased scrutiny by public authorities. Incidents such as the Covid-19 outbreak in the Austrian town of Ischgl have led to extensive regulations for the safe operation of hotels and restaurants. At the same time, owners are concerned that guests' recreation could be affected by health protection measures. This is why German Baltic Hotel has opted for DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.

With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. Baltic Hotel on the German island of Usedom also uses the company's system as part of its hygiene concept.

At the hotel lobby, every guest can make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG. The company's system measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. As an option, DERMALOG's temperature check includes automated mask detection. If a person enters a hotel or restaurant without a face mask, the system displays a message informing the person that a mask is mandatory.

"The temperature check provides us with an easy way to check ourselves for fever and gives our guests a sense of security," says Tim Dornbusch, Managing Director of Baltic Hotel.

In its latest SARS-CoV-2 Occupational Health and Safety Standard, the German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs recommends the use of contactless fever measurements for "rapid clarification of suspected cases." Numerous companies and institutions have already put these recommendations into practice. DERMALOG's temperature check is applied in more than 50 countries. The system protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, event locations and hospitals.

Press contact: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relations+49-40-413227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

