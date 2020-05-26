Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Orteq® Sports Medicine Announces Publication of 5-year Multi-Center Clinical Data for the Actifit® Meniscal Scaffold in the American Journal of Sports Medicine (AJSM), Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

comunicati

Orteq® Sports Medicine Announces Publication of 5-year Multi-Center Clinical Data for the Actifit® Meniscal Scaffold in the American Journal of Sports Medicine (AJSM), Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

26.05.2020 - 14:15

0

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orteq Sports Medicine Ltd. (www.orteq.com), a developer of joint preservation solutions for orthopedic patients, announces 5-year, multi center, peer-reviewed data published in the AJSM analyzing the Actifit meniscal scaffold that shows more than 87% survival rates with increased knee function and reduced pain. The scaffold has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Orteq's Actifit meniscal scaffold, has been implanted in more than 4000 patients with irreparable meniscal cartilage damage in 30 countries worldwide and has now been published in 25 peer-reviewed clinical journals. Actifit is a biodegradable polymer designed to preserve the knee joint and promote new tissue growth in damaged areas of an irreparable meniscus, the crescent-shaped cartilage pad that acts as a shock absorber between the thigh (Femur) and shin (Tibia) bones.

Current treatment options for the damaged, torn or irreparable medial (inner segment) or lateral (outer segment) meniscus include pain management, physical therapy, injections, repair, surgical removal of a portion of a torn meniscus (partial meniscectomy) or surgery in which a meniscus from a cadaver (meniscus allograft) is placed in the knee.

Approximately 1.5 million arthroscopic partial meniscectomies are performed globally to reduce a patient's knee pain with half of these occurring in the USA. However, numerous clinical studies have shown many patients who receive a partial meniscectomy continue to experience pain which can eventually lead to knee replacement surgery.

Professor Em Rene Verdonk (Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology, Hospital Erasme ULB, Brussels, Belgium)  said, "The recent AJSM publication on the mid-term multi centre European follow-up of 155 patients shows Actifit significantly improved knee joint function and reduced  pain in patients  with  an otherwise irreparable segmental meniscus defect for more than five years after implantation. The treatment survival rates of 87.9% of inner segment (medial) scaffolds and 86.9% of outer segment (lateral) scaffolds in the present study compared favourably with MAT (meniscal allograft transplantation) for total meniscectomy. In addition, Actifit offers significant health economics and cost-savings over currently available transplantation products."

The FDA introduced the Breakthrough Devices Program for new medical devices in 2017 to expedite the development and review process of new technology for patients with life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions. This program is designed to ensure US patients and healthcare providers have more timely access to vital devices.

"The Breakthrough Device Designation program allows companies to get a 'Fast Track' review that could lead to US patients gaining quicker access to healthcare technology. We look forward to presenting our extensive European clinical data to the FDA for analysis this year and to work in close co-operation with the agency," said Simon Coles, CEO and Director of Orteq Sports Medicine Ltd.

"This will be significant for a young patient population without many satisfactory treatment options," said Peter Kurzweil, MD, a sports medicine physician in Long Beach, CA and Orteq surgical advisory board member, "I'm delighted the FDA has granted this expedited review of the Actifit technology. I'm looking forward to offering Actifit to my patients in the future."

Mr. Coles also said the achievement of these significant milestones has accelerated Orteq's expansion activities. "We have recruited an experienced global management team, obtained a new European Union CE Mark, set-up a new EU head office in Utrecht, the Netherlands and gained regulatory approval in Korea. Our goal in the next two years is to accelerate Actifit regulatory approvals from 30 to 50 countries, expedite our Actifit US filing using the newly awarded FDA Breakthrough Designation status and rapidly develop the proprietary Actifit polymer platform to other musco-skeletal joints."

For further information on Actifit, contact us at www.orteq.com

About ActifitActifit is a synthetic implantable scaffold with a highly interconnected porous structure, made of a proprietary biocompatible and biodegradable polymer. When implanted in a patient's medial or lateral meniscus arthroscopically Actifit(r) allows growth of native tissue and acts as a new 'shock absorber' to relieve pain and restore functional mobility to the patient. It is designed currently only for irreparable partial meniscus loss or damage.

The lead European Actifit clinical investigators are Philippe Beaufils, MD, PhD, Orthopedic Department, Centre Hospitalier de Versailles, Le Chesnay, France and Professor Emeritus Rene Verdonk Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology, Hospital Erasme ULB, Brussels, Belgium.Actifit is available at the following world renowned clinics across Europe and the Gulf States.

Prof Peter Verdonk, Orthoca Orthopedic Center, Antwerp, Belgiumhttps://orthoca.be/dokters-orthopedie/dr-peter-verdonk

Mr Tim Spalding, Fortius Clinic, London, UK and Warwickshire Nuffield Hospital, Warwick, UKhttps://www.fortiusclinic.com/specialists/mr-tim-spaldinghttps://www.nuffieldhealth.com/consultants/mr-tim-spalding

Emmanuel Pappacostas MD, Aspetar Clinic, Qatarhttps://www.aspetar.com/person-profile.aspx?id=180&lang=en

Nicolas Pujol MD Orthopedic Department, Centre Hospitalier de Versailles, Le Chesnay, Francehttps://versailles-orthopedie.com/fr/qui-sommes-nous/l-equipe-versailles-arthroscopie-orthopedie//pujol-dr-nicolas/spe_id/13

Konrad Slynarski MD, Slynarski Knee Clinic, Warsaw, PolandEnquiry link for patients: http://slynarski.pl/https://trustedoctor.com/konrad-slynarski/request

About Orteq Sports MedicineOrteq is privately held by Saratoga Partners LLC. In 2005, Orteq was established to develop joint preservation solutions for patients in the fields of Orthopedics/Sports Medicine using a proprietary polymer platform and a single surgery, Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (ACI) cell treatment.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco l'orario del passaggio

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco l'orario del passaggio

Diletta Leotta, minigonna e scarpe col tacco riprende il suo magico soggiorno al lago Video

Video Diletta Leotta, minigonna e tacco: magico soggiorno al lago

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco dove vederle

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco dove vederle al meglio a Perugia e non solo

Mediagallery

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria sorvolano Assisi, spettacolo emozionante Fotogallery
L'evento

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria sorvolano Assisi, spettacolo emozionante Fotogallery

Le Frecce Tricolori ad Assisi. Ecco alcune foto, scattate da Michela Giorgielli, della pattuglia acrobatica che si appresta a sorvolare la città. Per approfondire leggi anche: Il video delle frecce tricolori sopra Perugia E' stato un grande giorno quello di oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020, per l'Umbria.  Dalle ore 15 gli aerei della pattuglia acrobatica hanno sorvolato parte della regione dando vita ...

 
Frecce Tricolori in Umbria, il passaggio sopra il centro di Perugia: applausi e stupore Video
L'evento

Frecce Tricolori, applausi e stupore in centro storico a Perugia Video

Applausi e un grande spettacolo quello al quale oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020, i perugini hanno assistito col passaggio delle Frecce Tricolori sopra la città avvenuto nel primo pomeriggio. Per approfondire leggi anche: Frecce Tricolori, le foto del passaggio sopra Corso Vannucci Questo video mostra l'arrivo della pattuglia che sorvola il centro storico del capoluogo dell'Umbria fra lo stupore e ...

 
Open Arms, no al processo a Salvini. Lui: ho fatto il mio dovere

Open Arms, no al processo a Salvini. Lui: ho fatto il mio dovere

Roma, 26 mag. (askanews) - La Giunta per le immunità del Senato si è espressa contro il processo all'ex ministro dell'interno, Matteo Salvini per la vicenda dello sbarco dei 161 migranti dalla nave Open Arms. I sì alla relazione del presidente Maurizio Gasparri, contraria a concedere l'autorizzazione a procedere, sono stati 13, 7 i contrari. Contro il processo hanno votato Lega, Forza Italia, ...

 
Arriva "Cercando Alaska", dai creatori di O.C. e Gossip Girl

Arriva "Cercando Alaska", dai creatori di O.C. e Gossip Girl

Roma, 26 mag. (askanews) - Dal 27 maggio su Sky Atlantic e NOW TV arriva "Cercando Alaska" la serie tratta dall omonimo best-seller d esordio di John Green (Colpa delle stelle) già definita dal Guardian "uno young adult tenero e appassionante". La serie è stata creata e prodotta da Josh Schwartz e Stephanie Savage, la coppia creatrice dei due teen drama "The O.C." e "Gossip Girl"; è una storia di ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Bianca Guaccero, fuorionda imbarazzante a "Detto fatto" e i social si scatenano. Cosa ha detto Video

Televisione

Bianca Guaccero, fuorionda imbarazzante a "Detto fatto" e i social si scatenano. Cosa ha detto Video

Gaffe in tv con fuorionda imbarazzante per  Bianca Guaccero. E' successo nella trasmissione di ieri, lunedì 25 aprile,  su Rai2, di Detto Fatto. La conduttrice durante il ...

26.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, lite fra Gemma e Valentina per Sirius per le chat "segrete" nella puntata di martedì 26 maggio

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, lite fra Gemma e Valentina per Sirius per le chat "segrete" nella puntata di martedì 26 maggio

Uomini e Donne di oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020 su Canale 5.  Non sono mancate le liti, sempre tra Gemma Galgani e Valentina Autiero. Una litigata per via dei social. Maria de ...

26.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, Gemma e Sirius in esterna: “Cosa provi per me?”. La risposta del giovane Nicola

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, Gemma e Sirius in esterna, lei vestita da principessa balla e chiede: “Cosa provi per me?”

Nella puntata di Uomini e Donne di Canale 5 di oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020, esterna con Gemma Galgani e il giovane corteggiatore Sirius. Non è certo la prima, i due già sono ...

26.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33