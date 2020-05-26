Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Open Letter from the CEOs of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative

comunicati

Open Letter from the CEOs of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative

26.05.2020 - 14:15

0

Focusing on what matters

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented challenges the world is facing force us all to sharpen our focus on what really matters. Our immediate priority, as CEOs, is to do everything we can so that our people and communities are safe and capable of confronting the pandemic effectively. We will work to help the world recover from the economic shock of this crisis that has undoubtedly hit some more than others yet impacts us all.

We have heard concerns that this crisis may push oil and gas companies – and governments around the world – to delay climate action. The reality is that rather than shifting our priorities, the Covid-19 crisis is further crystallizing our focus on what is essential: health, safety and protection of the environment while providing the energy and vital products that society needs to support economic recovery.

OGCI members' shared mission since our formation in 2014 is to act collectively in combating the climate challenge and to accelerate the global response to the risk of climate change even as we support economic growth. We are dedicated within OGCI and in our own companies to maintaining this mission.

Climate change is a reality facing us all that requires a consistent and dedicated approach. The most successful responses to this pandemic around the world reveal how collaboration and solidarity are essential when facing global issues. This serves to reinforce the value of our collective effort to address the climate challenge through the collaboration among governments, businesses, civil society and the broader population. Advances in technology, more effective policy and infrastructure investments will all be needed to address the scale of the climate challenge.

For its part, OGCI and its member companies reiterate our continued efforts and pledge to:

With the whole world cooperating – one region, one country, one community after another – to contain the pandemic, we have seen the importance of innovation, collaboration and courage to progress towards a healthier future for all. As all eyes look for the most effective approaches to emerge from this crisis, you can count on us to do our part. We will continue to work with others to support economic recovery and to transition to a healthier, lower-carbon future.

Bernard LooneyBP Plc

Mike WirthChevron Corporation

Dai HouliangCNPC

Claudio DescalziEni S.pA.

Eldar SaetreEquinor ASA

Darren WoodsExxonMobil Corporation

Vicki HollubOccidental

Roberto Castello BrancoPetroleo Brasiliero SA

Josu Jon ImazRepsol S.A.

Ben van BeurdenRoyal Dutch Shell plc

Amin NasserSaudi Aramco

Patrick PouyannéTotal S.A.

The letter is also available on the OGCI website at https://oilandgasclimateinitiative.com/ceo-open-letter-2020/.

About the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative is a CEO-led consortium that aims to accelerate the industry response to climate change. OGCI member companies explicitly support the Paris Agreement and its goals. As leaders in the industry, accounting for over 30% of global operated oil and gas production, we aim to play an active role in shaping the global pathway to net zero emissions. We do this by leveraging the collective strengths of OGCI, continually improving, and building on good international corporate practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate transitions to a low-carbon future.

Our members collectively invest over $7B each year in low carbon solutions. OGCI Climate Investments, our $1B+ fund, invests in solutions to decarbonize sectors like oil and gas, industrials and commercial transport. OGCI includes BP, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell and Total.

To learn more about OGCI, please visit www.oilandgasclimateinitiative.com.

Media Contact:

E. OGCI@hkstrategies.comT. +44 (0)207 413 3008

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172457/Oil_and_Gas_Climate_Initiative_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco l'orario del passaggio

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco l'orario del passaggio

Diletta Leotta, minigonna e scarpe col tacco riprende il suo magico soggiorno al lago Video

Video Diletta Leotta, minigonna e tacco: magico soggiorno al lago

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco dove vederle

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco dove vederle al meglio a Perugia e non solo

Mediagallery

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria sorvolano Assisi, spettacolo emozionante Fotogallery
L'evento

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria sorvolano Assisi, spettacolo emozionante Fotogallery

Le Frecce Tricolori ad Assisi. Ecco alcune foto, scattate da Michela Giorgielli, della pattuglia acrobatica che si appresta a sorvolare la città. Per approfondire leggi anche: Il video delle frecce tricolori sopra Perugia E' stato un grande giorno quello di oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020, per l'Umbria.  Dalle ore 15 gli aerei della pattuglia acrobatica hanno sorvolato parte della regione dando vita ...

 
Frecce Tricolori in Umbria, il passaggio sopra il centro di Perugia: applausi e stupore Video
L'evento

Frecce Tricolori, applausi e stupore in centro storico a Perugia Video

Applausi e un grande spettacolo quello al quale oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020, i perugini hanno assistito col passaggio delle Frecce Tricolori sopra la città avvenuto nel primo pomeriggio. Per approfondire leggi anche: Frecce Tricolori, le foto del passaggio sopra Corso Vannucci Questo video mostra l'arrivo della pattuglia che sorvola il centro storico del capoluogo dell'Umbria fra lo stupore e ...

 
Open Arms, no al processo a Salvini. Lui: ho fatto il mio dovere

Open Arms, no al processo a Salvini. Lui: ho fatto il mio dovere

Roma, 26 mag. (askanews) - La Giunta per le immunità del Senato si è espressa contro il processo all'ex ministro dell'interno, Matteo Salvini per la vicenda dello sbarco dei 161 migranti dalla nave Open Arms. I sì alla relazione del presidente Maurizio Gasparri, contraria a concedere l'autorizzazione a procedere, sono stati 13, 7 i contrari. Contro il processo hanno votato Lega, Forza Italia, ...

 
Arriva "Cercando Alaska", dai creatori di O.C. e Gossip Girl

Arriva "Cercando Alaska", dai creatori di O.C. e Gossip Girl

Roma, 26 mag. (askanews) - Dal 27 maggio su Sky Atlantic e NOW TV arriva "Cercando Alaska" la serie tratta dall omonimo best-seller d esordio di John Green (Colpa delle stelle) già definita dal Guardian "uno young adult tenero e appassionante". La serie è stata creata e prodotta da Josh Schwartz e Stephanie Savage, la coppia creatrice dei due teen drama "The O.C." e "Gossip Girl"; è una storia di ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Bianca Guaccero, fuorionda imbarazzante a "Detto fatto" e i social si scatenano. Cosa ha detto Video

Televisione

Bianca Guaccero, fuorionda imbarazzante a "Detto fatto" e i social si scatenano. Cosa ha detto Video

Gaffe in tv con fuorionda imbarazzante per  Bianca Guaccero. E' successo nella trasmissione di ieri, lunedì 25 aprile,  su Rai2, di Detto Fatto. La conduttrice durante il ...

26.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, lite fra Gemma e Valentina per Sirius per le chat "segrete" nella puntata di martedì 26 maggio

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, lite fra Gemma e Valentina per Sirius per le chat "segrete" nella puntata di martedì 26 maggio

Uomini e Donne di oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020 su Canale 5.  Non sono mancate le liti, sempre tra Gemma Galgani e Valentina Autiero. Una litigata per via dei social. Maria de ...

26.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, Gemma e Sirius in esterna: “Cosa provi per me?”. La risposta del giovane Nicola

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, Gemma e Sirius in esterna, lei vestita da principessa balla e chiede: “Cosa provi per me?”

Nella puntata di Uomini e Donne di Canale 5 di oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020, esterna con Gemma Galgani e il giovane corteggiatore Sirius. Non è certo la prima, i due già sono ...

26.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33