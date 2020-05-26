Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SMART Medical Systems Receives FDA Clearance for Its G-EYE® Colonoscope

comunicati

SMART Medical Systems Receives FDA Clearance for Its G-EYE® Colonoscope

26.05.2020 - 13:15

0

SMART's G-EYE® Colonoscope, incorporating the G-EYE® Balloon Technology which helps control the endoscope's field of view and positioning during colonoscopy, was cleared for marketing in the USA by FDA

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Medical Systems Ltd., a developer and manufacturer of innovative endoscopy products, announced that the FDA issued 510(k) clearance for its flagship product, the G-EYE® Colonoscope.

The G-EYE® colonoscope is a standard colonoscope which SMART remanufactures by installing its proprietary G-EYE® balloon on the distal bending section of the colonoscope. During colonoscopy, the G-EYE® colonoscope is inserted in the standard technique, with the balloon deflated. Once the colon is intubated and prior to withdrawal, the balloon is inflated to engage the colon lumen. Withdrawal of the G-EYE® Colonoscope through the colon with the balloon moderately inflated centralizes the image of the colon lumen, flattens colonic folds, and reduces the amount of bowel slippage, thereby assisting in controlling the colonoscope's field of view and positioning. In published clinical studies comparing adenoma detection rate of G-EYE® colonoscopy to that of standard colonoscopy, G-EYE® colonoscopy demonstrated substantial increase in the detection of cancerous polyps which are the precursors of colon cancer (GIE 2019; 89: 545-553; and Endoscopy 2015; 47: 238–244).

Under the current FDA clearance, the G-EYE® colonoscope will be available based on selected 510(k) cleared colonoscopes of OLYMPUS (8 models) and PENTAX Medical (3 models). SMART is currently preparing its 510(k) submission for the FUJIFILM brand.

"We are excited to have the G-EYE® colonoscope available for American patients, doctors and endoscopy practices, and are proud of taking part in the global effort to provide advanced technologies for colonoscopy", said Brian Cochrane, CCO of SMART's US subsidiary. "We are now initiating our launch of the G-EYE® colonoscope in the US market, aiming to make it available to clinical collaborators and customers".  

"This FDA clearance is a cornerstone for our company", said Gadi Terliuc, SMART's CEO. "This important milestone, adding to our recently-formed strategic partnership with FUJIFILM, is part of our evolution as a meaningful provider of enabling endoscopy products".

About SMART Medical Systems

SMART Medical Systems is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices in the field of gastro-intestinal (GI) endoscopy. SMART's unique approach is to use available brand name endoscopes and address key challenges in contemporary endoscopy. SMART's CE Marked and FDA cleared NaviAid™ product family is commercially distributed in key global markets. With its new partnership with FUJIFILM adding to its already existing alliance with PENTAX Medical, SMART's G-EYE® colonoscopy solution is currently adopted by two of the three industry leaders in GI endoscopy imaging. SMART is headquartered in Israel, and operates in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SMART GI Inc. For more information, please visit: www.smartmedsys.com/us/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172438/Smart_G_EYE.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086517/Smart_Medical_Systems_Logo.jpg

Contacts: Brian Cochrane - CCO+1-201-661-3795 bcochrane@smartmedsys.com

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco l'orario del passaggio

Frecce Tricolori in Umbria: ecco l'orario del passaggio

Diletta Leotta, minigonna e scarpe col tacco riprende il suo magico soggiorno al lago Video

Video Diletta Leotta, minigonna e tacco: magico soggiorno al lago

Gualdo Cattaneo, trappola mortale nel bosco: fucile carico e grilletto che era collegato a filo invisibile

Trappola mortale: fucile carico e grilletto collegato a filo invisibile

Mediagallery

Fase 2, Sala: no sceriffi ma non possiamo rimanere impassibili

Fase 2, Sala: no sceriffi ma non possiamo rimanere impassibili

Milano, 26 mag. (askanews) - Il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, nel suo consueto video sui social, spiega la decisione annunciata nel pomeriggio di lunedì al termine di un incontro in prefettura,di vietare la vendita di alcolici e superalcolici da asporto dopo le 19. "Ieri sera mi sono incontrato col prefetto - ha raccontato Saal - il tema era trovare correttivi alla questione degli ...

 
Open Arms, Evangelista (M5s): "M5s compatto. Da Italia viva solo giochi politici"

Open Arms, Evangelista (M5s): "M5s compatto. Da Italia viva solo giochi politici"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 maggio 2020 Open Arms, Evangelista (M5s): "M5s compatto. Da Italia viva solo giochi politici" La Giunta per le elezioni e le immunità del Senato si è espressa a favore della relazione del presidente Maurizio Gasparri - con 13 voti a favore e 7 contrari - che chiedeva di respingere la richiesta dei magistrati siciliani di rinviare a giudizio il leader della Lega ed ex ...

 
Open Arms, Ginetti (Iv): "Non voto di Italia viva non è stata scelta politica"

Open Arms, Ginetti (Iv): "Non voto di Italia viva non è stata scelta politica"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 maggio 2020 Open Arms, Ginetti (Iv): "Non voto di Italia viva non è stata scelta politica" La Giunta per le elezioni e le immunità del Senato si è espressa a favore della relazione del presidente Maurizio Gasparri - con 13 voti a favore e 7 contrari - che chiedeva di respingere la richiesta dei magistrati siciliani di rinviare a giudizio il leader della Lega ed ex ...

 
120 kg di cocaina in moto d'acqua: Gdf arresta i narcotrafficanti

120 kg di cocaina in moto d'acqua: Gdf arresta i narcotrafficanti

Milano, 26 mag. (askanews) - 120 chili di cocaina nascosti nelle moto d'acqua. È il carico scoperto nel 2018 al confine fra Cile e Perù grazie al quale è stata avviata l'indagine che ha portato all'arresto di 7 persone, considerate ai vertici di una organizzazione di narcotrafficanti che importava la droga dall'America del Sud. La banda poteva contare su una base logistica in Cile per il noleggio ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Eleonora Daniele mamma, la foto con la piccola Carlotta e la prima dichiarazione ai fan

Social

Eleonora Daniele mamma, la foto con la piccola Carlotta

Ecco la prima foto e la prima dichiarazione di Eleonora Daniele dopo l'arrivo della piccola Carlotta.  La conduttrice è diventata mamma ieri, lunedì 25 maggio. Con qualche ...

26.05.2020

Amici speciali, cambia tutto nella puntata di venerdì 29 maggio 2020: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Amici speciali, cambia tutto nella puntata di venerdì 29 maggio 2020: le anticipazioni

Amici Speciali, programma di Canale 5 di Maria De Filippi, prevede novità nella puntata di venerdì 29 maggio. Si tratta della terza sulle quattro previste e sarà una sorta di ...

26.05.2020

Eleonora Daniele è diventata mamma: è nata Carlotta, l’annuncio di Mara Venier su Instagram

Fiocco rosa

Eleonora Daniele è diventata mamma: è nata Carlotta, l’annuncio di Mara Venier su Instagram

E' nata la figlia di Eleonora Daniele. La conduttrice ha dato alla luce la piccola Carlotta in una clinica romana. La notizia è arrivata dalla sua collega, nonché grande ...

26.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33