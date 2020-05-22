Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Hohem iSteady X - The Next Dark Horse to Lead the Smartphone Gimbal Industry

comunicati

Hohem iSteady X - The Next Dark Horse to Lead the Smartphone Gimbal Industry

22.05.2020 - 18:45

0

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is trying to make better Smartphone Gimbal. Today, for most companies, this means a lightweight stabilizer. The same goes for Hohem's iSteady X.

Hohem introduced a very attractive feature for its iSteady X: by maintaining the Pro stabilization of the 3-axis system, it greatly reduced its weight to only 259 grams, and increases the payload up to 280g.

Feautures:

Eliminate Shaking

Hohem's stabilizer has an all-new folding design and locking mechanism, which can provide better stabilization for videos and take up less space. In general, high motion videos and shaky movements can destroy the content, especially for smartphone users. That is why more users choose to have an advanced mobile gimbal to handle the shaky movements and obtain the improved quality of the video. Due to the range of movement, there is no guarantee to get smooth content with a simple handheld stick or with bare hands. Therefore, the best way is to use a high-end gimbal just like iSteady X and completely change the way of making videos.  

Flexibility

In terms of flexibility, Hohem continues to improve its smartphone gimbal technology with the launch of iSteady X. By greatly reducing the weight of the stabilizer, iSteady X still has excellent handling features with 3-axis. Meaning that the users can flip, film and shoot video thanks to the pan motor designed with rotatable 3-axis system. Most importantly, iSteady X also gives users the flexibility of a wearable gimbal for situations such as climbing and riding. In addition, the Smart iSteady X works with IOS or Android systems.

iSteady 3-Axis System

The 3-axis 'active' system: Tilt, Roll and Pan. The 3-axis system in the gimbal helps to set the camera in a stable position. With this, users are easily able to capture smooth videos.

Although there are various gimbals available on the market, Hohem has not only achieved its technology upgrade, but also improved the user experience: making it an easily used device. For those who love video shooting, iSteady X is an excellent choice.

HOHEM Official website: https://www.hohem.com/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6A9nCWfXI0Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Umbertide, riapre il suo bar dopo l'emergenza e il cliente inglese paga la colazione con 500 euro

Umbertide, riapre il suo bar e il cliente inglese paga il caffè con 500 euro

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, in Brasile oltre 20mila morti: è il terzo paese

Coronavirus, in Brasile oltre 20mila morti: è il terzo paese

Roma, 22 mag. (askanews) - Il Brasile "sfonda" quota 20mila morti a causa della pandemia da coronavirus. Nelle ultime 24 ore si sono registrati altri 1.188 decessi. Il ministero della Salute ha riferito inoltre di altri 18.508 casi, che portano a 310.087 il totale dei contagi. Il Brasile è il terzo Paese al mondo per numero assoluto di casi, dietro a Stati Uniti e Russia, e il sesto per decessi, ...

 
Coronavirus, Putin intensifica test russi: possibile nuova ondata

Coronavirus, Putin intensifica test russi: possibile nuova ondata

Mosca, 22 mag. (askanews) - Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha chiesto di intensificare i test per il coronavirus, anche se secondo lui l'epidemia in Russia si sta stabilizzando. Tuttavia il bilancio delle vittime ha avuto un'impennata record in un giorno e Putin avverte: potrebbe esserci una nuova ondata tra ottobre e novembre. Il conteggio complessivo dei contagi in Russia, il secondo più ...

 
Sal De Vinci: "Viento, il mio nuovo brano in vista dell'album"

Sal De Vinci: "Viento, il mio nuovo brano in vista dell'album"

Roma, 22 mag. (askanews) - È online il video di "Viento", il nuovo brano di Sal Da Vinci(Cose Production), che sarà disponibile da venerdì 29 maggio sulle maggiori piattaforme digitali e digital download e che anticipa il progetto di inediti del cantautore napoletano. Il video di "Viento" è un alternarsi di immagini in studio durante la realizzazione dell'album. "Da sempre ciò che scrivo ...

 
Mahmood trionfa ai 'Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together'

Mahmood trionfa ai 'Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together'

Milano, 22 mag. (askanews) - Un Trionfo annunciato quello di Mahmood. È finalmente arrivato il momento di svelare i tre vincitori italiani dei "Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together". "Cantante Italiano Preferito": Alberto Urso, Anastasio, Fred De Palma, Mahmood, Random, vince Mahmood; "Internet Star Italiana": Alice De Bortoli, Maria Sole Pollio, Sespo, Sofia Dalle Rive, Valeria Vedovatti,...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Elettra Lamborghini con Enzo Miccio sul Lago di Garda per organizzare il matrimonio. Le due location

IL PERSONAGGIO

Elettra Lamborghini con Enzo Miccio sul Lago di Garda per organizzare il matrimonio. Le due location

Elettra Lamborghini sta organizzando il suo matrimonio con il deejay Afrojack (clicca qui). La cantante e giovane ereditiera di origini bolognesi (è nipote di Ferruccio ...

22.05.2020

Ghali in vetta alla classifica di Airplay. Continua il successo di Good Times. La top ten

MUSICA

Ghali in vetta alla classifica di Airplay. Continua il successo di Good Times. La top ten

Ghali con "Good Times" si conferma il protagonista dell’airplay (anche disco di platino, clicca qui). Il brano oltre ad essere al primo posto della classifica generale, guida ...

22.05.2020

Oroscopo di Paolo Fox di oggi, venerdì 22 maggio 2020: le previsioni per i segni zodiacali Video

Astri

Oroscopo di Paolo Fox di oggi, venerdì 22 maggio 2020: le previsioni per i segni zodiacali Video

Ecco l'oroscopo di oggi, giovedì 22 maggio 2020, di Paolo Fox. Le previsioni dei segni zodiacali, sono state fatte in diretta tv nel corso del programma  I Fatti Vostri in ...

22.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33