Zoomlion Produces the World's First Pure Electric Truck Crane, Takes the Lead in Environmental Protection Construction in Machinery Industry

CHANGSHA, China, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first pure electric-powered truck crane "ZTC250N-EV", developed and produced by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), was rolled off the production line at Zoomlion's Quantang Industrial Park in Changsha on May 7.

"We have partnered with the world's leading suppliers for green energy parts and tailored to the usage scenarios and working conditions of truck cranes. We equipped the truck crane with high energy storage density LFP battery, which is the safest in the world," introduced Mr. Wang Qitao, Technical Director of Engineering Cranes Branch of Zoomlion. "The bodywork and chassis applied a ZIC intelligent collaborative control strategy, which perfectly combines the TCEMS high-efficiency energy management system and a BMS battery management system."

The 25-ton pure electric-powered ZTC250N-EV truck crane keeps dynamic power in performance and is more economical and environmentally friendly than other truck cranes in the market. The truck crane can reach to a maximum speed of 90 km/h (56mph) and the maximum gradeability reaches 50%. Its comprehensive energy cost can be reduced to only 35% of other fuel-powered products in the same class with zero emissions. The sound of the vehicle during driving and operating is no higher than 65dB. The intelligent control system equipped also allows high-precise control for the vehicle.

ZTC250N-EV can deliver over 260 km (160 miles) of range, which meets the requirement of most construction operations. It can fit standard charging plugs and industrial sockets, which accommodates customers' need for charging.

The production of ZTC250N-EV is the result of Zoomlion's philosophy of sustainable development, which is of great significance for energy saving and emission reduction, also demonstrating Zoomlion's R&D and innovation capacity.

"We had set up a specialized team in 2018, consisting of staff from research, engineering, manufacturing and quality control departments, and completed the production of the truck crane within two years," said Mr. Wang.

