Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Aran Biomedical to Make ProTEX Med® Implantable Grade Polypropylene Resin Available to Support Pharmaceutical Companies Combating COVID-19

comunicati

Aran Biomedical to Make ProTEX Med® Implantable Grade Polypropylene Resin Available to Support Pharmaceutical Companies Combating COVID-19

21.05.2020 - 17:45

0

GALWAY, Ireland, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aran Biomedical Teoranta, provider of outsourced design, development and manufacturing services for implantable devices, today announced the availability of its ProTEX Med® implantable grade material for purchase as a standalone raw material for products requiring implant grade polypropylene (PP).

According to the company, the decision was announced to accommodate the increasing number of enquiries for implantable grade polypropylene for pharmaceutical and blood testing purposes. The material was previously offered exclusively for companies leveraging Aran Biomedical's implantable textile manufacturing services, but the company now sees enquiries for implantable grade polypropylene for much broader indications. This includes blood collection tubes, short-term pre-filled syringes and cryogenic based vaccine containers.

It is anticipated that these devices could become central in the fight against COVID-19, as the search for suitable treatment or vaccines continues. "The company is adapting to the new normal, and stepping up to combat the pandemic in any way we can," says company CEO, Peter Mulrooney. "We have been fortunate in that we are deemed as an essential service provider, and have been able to continue operating during these trying times. Offering our proprietary resin as a stand-alone material was a decision taken internally to facilitate the increasing number of enquiries for implantable grade polypropylene we are receiving." Mulrooney added, "Offering our material to those making medical devices for the front-line is not something we had anticipated in 2020, but we are happy to make a difference and ease the burden on companies worldwide where possible."

ProTEX Med polypropylene, as an implant grade resin, is distinguished by its biocompatibility and suitability for use in blood contact environments. The material is tested to ISO 10993-5 (cytotoxicity) and has a unique FDA Device Master File reference available to support product qualification. Equivalency data is available relative to currently implanted PP grades. Suitability of resin to long-term clinical implantation is supported by implantable device data: FDA 510k clearance was granted for the use of ProTEX Med® resin to manufacture this implant in 2018.

Further information on the material and pricing can be found at https://www.aranbiomedical.com/implantable-grade-polypropylene-pp/

About Aran Biomedical

For more information about Aran Biomedical, please visit https://www.aranbiomedical.com/

Media Contact: Eoghan GroonellEoghan.groonell@aranbiomedical.com+35391896958

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Mediagallery

Vademecum per tornare al lavoro in sicurezza nella Fase 2

Vademecum per tornare al lavoro in sicurezza nella Fase 2

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 INFOGRAFICA Vademecum per tornare al lavoro in sicurezza nella Fase 2 Per tornare al lavoro in sicurezza ed evitare il contagio nella Fase 2 bisogna utilizzare gli strumenti di protezione personale in maniera corretta La mascherina chirurgica può ridurre di 1/5 il rischio contagio, ma deve essere integra e non bagnata Bisogna coprire bene naso e bocca; gli ...

 
Senatrice FI Ronzulli ferma Conte in Aula per chiedergli incontro per tutela diritti mondo infanzia

Senatrice FI Ronzulli ferma Conte in Aula per chiedergli incontro per tutela diritti mondo infanzia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Senatrice FI Ronzulli ferma Conte in Aula per chiedergli incontro per tutela diritti mondo infanzia “Come ho più volte denunciato i bambini sono i grandi dimenticati in questa fase di emergenza che attraversa il Paese. Un dato che si inserisce nel più ampio quadro della necessità di una costante tutela dell’universo dei minori che ha portato alla stesura della ...

 
Anas e Croce Rossa Italiana insieme per la sicurezza degli autotrasportatori

Anas e Croce Rossa Italiana insieme per la sicurezza degli autotrasportatori

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Anas e Croce Rossa Italiana insieme per la sicurezza degli autotrasportatori “Save the Trucker”, prima iniziativa del protocollo d’intesa sottoscritto per il contenimento della diffusione del COVID-19 nell’ambito della Strategia di Sostenibilità del Gruppo FS Italiane Simonini, AD Anas: “Per Anas la tutela della salute delle persone che viaggiano sulla sua ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 21 MAGGIO

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 21 MAGGIO

Milano, 21 mag. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus, il 21 maggio. Si torna a passeggiare sulle spiagge della Bretagna, fra cui Saint-Malo. Passeggiate sotto stretta sorveglianza: vietati assembramenti e affollamento. Una delle spiagge è già stata chiusa dal governo per "gesti incivili" Cipro ha riaperto le scuole e ha deciso di fare tamponi su tutti gli insegnanti e ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Uomini e Donne, la madre di Vivarelli/Sirius manda un regalo a Gemma Galgani. La parodia di Tina Video

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, la madre di Vivarelli/Sirius manda un regalo a Gemma

Puntata movimentata quella di oggi, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, di Uomini e Donne su Canale 5. Al centro dell'attenzione e delle discussioni Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli,...

21.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, Gemma esce con Sirius al parco e Tina attacca: "Nonna che porta il nipotino alle giostre"

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, Gemma esce con Sirius al parco e Tina attacca: "Nonna che porta il nipotino alle giostre"

Uomini e Donne, si accende la puntata di oggi, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, su Canale 5. Scintille tra Tina Cipollari e Gemma Galgani. Di fronte all’esterna della dama con il ...

21.05.2020

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio, Source Code: film di fantascienza e azione su Rai Movie: la trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio, Source Code: film di fantascienza e azione su Rai Movie: la trama

Stasera, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, in prima serata su Rai Movie (canale 24 del digitale terrestre), protagonista sarà il celebre film di fantascienza “Source Code” con Jake ...

21.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33