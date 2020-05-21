Aran Biomedical to Make ProTEX Med® Implantable Grade Polypropylene Resin Available to Support Pharmaceutical Companies Combating COVID-19

GALWAY, Ireland, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aran Biomedical Teoranta, provider of outsourced design, development and manufacturing services for implantable devices, today announced the availability of its ProTEX Med® implantable grade material for purchase as a standalone raw material for products requiring implant grade polypropylene (PP).

According to the company, the decision was announced to accommodate the increasing number of enquiries for implantable grade polypropylene for pharmaceutical and blood testing purposes. The material was previously offered exclusively for companies leveraging Aran Biomedical's implantable textile manufacturing services, but the company now sees enquiries for implantable grade polypropylene for much broader indications. This includes blood collection tubes, short-term pre-filled syringes and cryogenic based vaccine containers.

It is anticipated that these devices could become central in the fight against COVID-19, as the search for suitable treatment or vaccines continues. "The company is adapting to the new normal, and stepping up to combat the pandemic in any way we can," says company CEO, Peter Mulrooney. "We have been fortunate in that we are deemed as an essential service provider, and have been able to continue operating during these trying times. Offering our proprietary resin as a stand-alone material was a decision taken internally to facilitate the increasing number of enquiries for implantable grade polypropylene we are receiving." Mulrooney added, "Offering our material to those making medical devices for the front-line is not something we had anticipated in 2020, but we are happy to make a difference and ease the burden on companies worldwide where possible."

ProTEX Med polypropylene, as an implant grade resin, is distinguished by its biocompatibility and suitability for use in blood contact environments. The material is tested to ISO 10993-5 (cytotoxicity) and has a unique FDA Device Master File reference available to support product qualification. Equivalency data is available relative to currently implanted PP grades. Suitability of resin to long-term clinical implantation is supported by implantable device data: FDA 510k clearance was granted for the use of ProTEX Med® resin to manufacture this implant in 2018.

