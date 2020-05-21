Edicola

Wealth Dynamix Wins XCelent Overall Award in Celent Wealth Management Client Onboarding Report

21.05.2020 - 09:15

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced its selection by global analyst firm Celent as winner of the XCelent Overall award, for outstanding performance across all categories in their Wealth Management Client Onboarding Platforms ABCD Vendor View report. The report is an in-depth study, focusing on major trends, technology and functionalities, and client preferences from eight major vendors.

The new XCelent Overall award is judged according to the positive work displayed across all categories, by all participating vendors. "Wealth Dynamix is the winner of the XCelent Overall category due to its strong performance across each of the ABCD categories," the report stated. Its "robust client lifecycle management system and its sophisticated AML system combines the results of multiple KYC processes and assigns a risk score, automatically altering the compliance workflow involved."

Celent also ranked Wealth Dynamix as the second strongest solution in the Advanced Functionality category, scoring top marks for its AI, user interface, integration methods, and APIs.

"Celent was happy to include Wealth Dynamix in the 2020 Wealth Management Client Onboarding benchmarking study," said Awaad Aamir, Analyst at Celent and co-author of the report. He continued, "We felt they have a very well-balanced solution in terms of functionality and user experience, which is why it was awarded the Overall XCelent award across all categories."

WDX1 is the flagship, multi award-winning client lifecycle management solution from Wealth Dynamix, designed to support the complex requirements of wealth management companies from a single unified platform. Its capabilities span the entire client lifecycle, including client acquisition, client engagement, digital onboarding, regulatory compliance, relationship management and ongoing client servicing.

Gary Linieres, CEO and co-founder at Wealth Dynamix, commented: "We are honoured to have won the highly-acclaimed XCelent Overall award. The world of wealth management is changing, and competition for AuM has never been greater. The evolving demographic of the world's wealthiest individuals requires a broader outlook, and a more agile and tech-savvy approach."

"Wealth Dynamix was borne to address the need to deliver world class, client-centric service, throughout the client lifecycle, while maintaining a defensible audit trail. No other solution spans the entire client journey or empowers wealth managers to service clients efficiently and with insight. Our sole focus on wealth management makes Wealth Dynamix the top choice for firms wanting to achieve process efficiencies, enrich client service and ensure compliance," he said.

