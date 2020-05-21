Takara Bio Selects AGC Biologics as Manufacturer of Plasmid DNA Intermediate for a Vaccine Against COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

SEATTLE, May 21, 2020 - AGC Biologics, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Biopharmaceuticals, has announced its partnership with Takara Bio.The companies will partner in the fight against COVID-19 by collaborating on a prophylaxis DNA vaccine, with AGC Biologics manufacturing the plasmid DNA intermediate for the vaccine.

"We are working hard in this fight against COVID-19," said Takara Bio's CEO Koichi Nakao. "We are grateful for the support of AGC Biologics. This partnership will help us move safely and quickly in the development of this vaccine."

The vaccine will be developed based on Osaka University and AnGes, Inc.'s expertise of developing plasmid DNA products.

"AGC Biologics is delighted to be working with Takara Bio on a project that will make a big difference for countless people," says AGC Biologics CBO Mark Womack. "Our organization looks forward to partnering with Takara Bio to successfully fight this global threat."

With manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe and the United States, AGC Biologics brings decades of experience as a CDMO, including providing commercial market supply with PDMA, EMA and FDA approvals. To serve the rapidly growing demand for pDNA, AGC Biologics offers a 10-year proven track record in commercial plasmid production and a highly customizable approach for all plasmid needs.

About Takara Bio: Takara Bio Inc. began as the biomedical business unit of Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd. (now Takara Holding Inc.). Based on the Company's mission – Contributing to the health of humankind through the development of revolutionary biotechnologies such as gene therapy – Takara Bio focuses on two business segments that utilize its core biotechnology and encourage broader expansion: the Bioindustry Business, the basis for stable earning providing research reagents, scientific instruments, and various contracted services to life science researchers at universities and companies worldwide; and the Gene Therapy Business, the segment that the Company views as the foundation for future growth developing and commercializing gene therapies for cancer, and so on. Takara Bio has two large-scale GMP/GCTP compatible facilities CGCP I & II (Center for Gene and Cell Processing), that develops and manufactures products such as regenerative medicine and biopharmaceuticals, and cooperates in the production of this preventive DNA vaccine.

About AGC Biologics: AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

