Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CGTN: Five-Year Plans map out China's future development

comunicati

CGTN: Five-Year Plans map out China's future development

21.05.2020 - 08:45

0

BEIJING, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Five-Year Plan (FYP) system is formulated to make plans for economic and social development over the coming five years. CGTN has recently launched an interactive page to review China's Five-Year Plans since 1953.

Access CGTN's interactive page on Five-Year Plans: Designing the Future

The first FYP started in 1953. A total of 13 five-year plans have been made and implemented except for a period of economic adjustment between 1963 and 1965. 

2020 is the last year of the 13th FYP. Now China is drafting its 14th such document. All eyes will be on China's annual Two Sessions in late May for more details to be released.

CGTN analyzed and visualized China's FYPs in terms of their length, main targets and plans for industry, agriculture, health, governance, science and technology, environment, foreign trade and national defense.

The blueprint lays out detailed targets and guidelines covering economic, social, educational and environmental matters. The primary objectives contain targets for economic growth, directions for economic reforms and industrial restructuring.

From the first to the 13th FYPs

After the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, China's economy went through a recovery period. In 1953, the central government launched its first FYP (1953-1957), which aimed at turning China from a agricultural country into an advanced industrial country with a focus on the development of the heavy industry.

The next five FYPs put emphasis on agricultural and industrial development. The second FYP (1958-1963) carried on the industrial development centered on heavy industry. The major tasks of the third one (1966-1970) were to develop agriculture and strengthen basic industries. The fourth (1971-1975) set goals for output of agriculture and industry and investment in infrastructure. The fifth FYP (1976-1980) set up a goal of building up an independent and relatively complete industrial system.

From the second to the fifth FYPs, the Chinese government was in an exploring period of setting up and implementing its own medium- to long-term development guidelines. The goals went through constant adjustment along with the accumulated knowledge and experience.

China's early FYPs once set specific production quotas, for instance, for steel and grain. Since the early 1980s, as China was in the process of establishing a socialist market economy as part of its socialism with Chinese characteristics, the role of the plans has been relaxed, with most numerical targets abandoned.

The sixth FYP (1981-1985) mainly focused on adjustment and solving the problems of previous plans.

The interactive project analyzed the text of the first and the seventh to 13th FYPs as the full text of the second to sixth was not available. The eight official documents involve 360,000 Chinese characters.

In terms of the length of each FYP, the first one is the longest, serving as foundation for future plans.

The seventh FYP (1986-1990) hatched up to build a foundation for a new socialist economic system with Chinese characteristics.

The eighth FYP (1991-1995) put industrial restructuring in priority, and further promoted the development of technology, education and foreign trade.

Major objective of the ninth FYP (1996-2000) included establishing preliminarily a socialist market economy and further upgrading industrial structure.

The 10th FYP (2001-2005) aimed to build a relatively complete social security system and make significant progress in establishing a modern enterprise system in state-owned enterprises.

The 11th (2006-2010) proposed to optimize and upgrade the industrial structure and improve resource utilization.

The 12th (2011-2015) purposed to increase input in education and science and technology and set goals for environmental protection.

The 13th (2016-2020) put forward to use innovation to drive development.

In recent years, the plans have been not just economic in focus. Much attention is also given to a wider range of priorities including environmental protection - targets for cutting carbon emissions and optimizing energy use - and to social welfare programs such as health security and job creation.

Read original article: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-05-15/Five-Year-Plans-map-out-China-s-future-development-QvANs2JxVS/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170891/Designing_Future_China_s_Five_Year_Plans_Since_1953.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097018/CGTN_Logo.jpg  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Conte: "Italia al 1° posto per numero tamponi. Dal 25/5 test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila"

Conte: "Italia al 1° posto per numero tamponi. Dal 25/5 test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Conte: "Italia al 1° posto per numero tamponi. Dal 25/5 test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte riferisce sull'emergenza Covid-19 nell'Aula della Camera dei deputati: "In questa fase sono importanti test molecolari. Il 25 maggio partiranno i test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila cittadini per esclusiva finalità di ...

 
Coronavirus, Conte: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione"

Coronavirus, Conte: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Coronavirus, Conte: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte riferisce sull'emergenza Covid-19 nell'Aula della Camera dei deputati: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione" / Camera web Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Conte: "Non potevamo fermare Paese in attesa vaccino"

Conte: "Non potevamo fermare Paese in attesa vaccino"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Conte: "Non potevamo fermare Paese in attesa vaccino" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte riferisce sull'emergenza Covid-19 nell'Aula della Camera dei deputati: "Il piano di monitoraggio ci consente di disporre un quadro dettagliato della curva epidemiologica che ci permetterà di intervenire con misure restrittive se in alcuni luoghi specifici ci ...

 
Covid e cura delle malattie croniche: "Non rinunciare a terapie"

Covid e cura delle malattie croniche: "Non rinunciare a terapie"

Napoli, 21 mag. (askanews) - La pandemia da coronavirus ha complicato la gestione delle patologie acute e croniche, che affliggono la popolazione italiana. In questo contesto non deve essere dimenticato il dolore muscolo scheletrico cronico. Il Professor Giovanni Iolascon, Ortopedico e Fisiatra e Direttore di esecutivo G.U.I.D.A, la Società Italiana per la Gestione Unificata ed Interdisciplinare ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Coronavirus, Vasco Rossi: "Mi è crollato il mondo addosso quando ho capito che sarebbero saltati i concerti"

eventi

Coronavirus, Vasco Rossi: "Mi è crollato il mondo addosso quando ho capito che sarebbero saltati i concerti"

L'emergenza Coronavirus ha causato il rinvio dei grandi concerti estivi dei big della musica e anche Vasco Rossi si è dovuto arrendere all'evidenza del lockdown. La ...

21.05.2020

Uomini e Donne di oggi giovedì 21 maggio: Gemma e Sirius mano nella mano e si scatena la polemica in studio

Televisione

Uomini e Donne: Gemma e Sirius mano nella mano e si scatena la polemica

Nuova puntata, oggi giovedì 21 maggio 2020, di Uomini e Donne su Canale 5. Sirius/Nicola Vivarelli ha deciso di corteggiare Gemma Galgani ed è questo il tema centrale della ...

21.05.2020

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio: "La traviata" firmata da Valentino e Sofia Coppola in prima tv su Rai5

Televisione

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio: "La traviata" firmata da Valentino e Sofia Coppola in prima tv su Rai5

"La traviata" di Giuseppe Verdi viene proposta da Rai Cultura propone in prima serata su Rai5 (canale 23) oggi giovedì 21 maggio alle 21.15. Nasce da un’idea di Valentino ...

21.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33