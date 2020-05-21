Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

The Office of Nikita Sychev, Legal Counsel of Suleiman Kerimov, Issues a Statement After the French Court Drops All Charges

comunicati

The Office of Nikita Sychev, Legal Counsel of Suleiman Kerimov, Issues a Statement After the French Court Drops All Charges

21.05.2020 - 08:15

0

MOSCOW, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the proposal of the French judge, SWIRU HOLDING AG concluded a Public Interest Judicial Agreement (CJIP) with the Public Prosecutor of Nice, which was approved by the President of the Court on 11 May 2020. 

 

 

As their client has been mentioned in connection with this case, Suleiman Kerimov's lawyers point out that he is not under any investigation in this case and that he has never been convicted by any court whatsoever, in France or abroad.

The French courts have thus officially dismissed the allegations made by the former Nice Prosecutor against Suleiman Kerimov of having carried out money-laundering operations. These accusations - whose unfounded nature has now been confirmed - caused serious prejudice to Suleiman Kerimov, since they constituted the sole basis for the sanctions imposed on him by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170967/Suleiman_Kerimov.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Conte: "Italia al 1° posto per numero tamponi. Dal 25/5 test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila"

Conte: "Italia al 1° posto per numero tamponi. Dal 25/5 test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Conte: "Italia al 1° posto per numero tamponi. Dal 25/5 test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte riferisce sull'emergenza Covid-19 nell'Aula della Camera dei deputati: "In questa fase sono importanti test molecolari. Il 25 maggio partiranno i test sierologici gratuiti per 150mila cittadini per esclusiva finalità di ...

 
Coronavirus, Conte: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione"

Coronavirus, Conte: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Coronavirus, Conte: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte riferisce sull'emergenza Covid-19 nell'Aula della Camera dei deputati: "Ringrazio regioni ed enti locali per collaborazione" / Camera web Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Conte: "Non potevamo fermare Paese in attesa vaccino"

Conte: "Non potevamo fermare Paese in attesa vaccino"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Conte: "Non potevamo fermare Paese in attesa vaccino" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte riferisce sull'emergenza Covid-19 nell'Aula della Camera dei deputati: "Il piano di monitoraggio ci consente di disporre un quadro dettagliato della curva epidemiologica che ci permetterà di intervenire con misure restrittive se in alcuni luoghi specifici ci ...

 
Covid e cura delle malattie croniche: "Non rinunciare a terapie"

Covid e cura delle malattie croniche: "Non rinunciare a terapie"

Napoli, 21 mag. (askanews) - La pandemia da coronavirus ha complicato la gestione delle patologie acute e croniche, che affliggono la popolazione italiana. In questo contesto non deve essere dimenticato il dolore muscolo scheletrico cronico. Il Professor Giovanni Iolascon, Ortopedico e Fisiatra e Direttore di esecutivo G.U.I.D.A, la Società Italiana per la Gestione Unificata ed Interdisciplinare ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Coronavirus, Vasco Rossi: "Mi è crollato il mondo addosso quando ho capito che sarebbero saltati i concerti"

eventi

Coronavirus, Vasco Rossi: "Mi è crollato il mondo addosso quando ho capito che sarebbero saltati i concerti"

L'emergenza Coronavirus ha causato il rinvio dei grandi concerti estivi dei big della musica e anche Vasco Rossi si è dovuto arrendere all'evidenza del lockdown. La ...

21.05.2020

Uomini e Donne di oggi giovedì 21 maggio: Gemma e Sirius mano nella mano e si scatena la polemica in studio

Televisione

Uomini e Donne: Gemma e Sirius mano nella mano e si scatena la polemica

Nuova puntata, oggi giovedì 21 maggio 2020, di Uomini e Donne su Canale 5. Sirius/Nicola Vivarelli ha deciso di corteggiare Gemma Galgani ed è questo il tema centrale della ...

21.05.2020

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio: "La traviata" firmata da Valentino e Sofia Coppola in prima tv su Rai5

Televisione

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio: "La traviata" firmata da Valentino e Sofia Coppola in prima tv su Rai5

"La traviata" di Giuseppe Verdi viene proposta da Rai Cultura propone in prima serata su Rai5 (canale 23) oggi giovedì 21 maggio alle 21.15. Nasce da un’idea di Valentino ...

21.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33