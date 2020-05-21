Edicola

HubMiner Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs Ready for Pre-order

HubMiner Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs Ready for Pre-order

21.05.2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin has been hitting the headlines over the last couple of years thanks to its dramatic price changes. The surge in Bitcoin's value has prompted people to look at Bitcoin as an investment opportunity. Cryptocurrencies can gain and lose value extremely quickly, primarily based on market trends that can be difficult to understand. Figuring out those market trends and how to spot new trends can be extremely helpful for your investment strategies. HubMiner recently unveiled its high performance Direct Liquid mining rigs: F-X8 Machine, F-X32 Machine, F-X16 Machine, F-X16 x 5 Rack. For more information about the miners: www.hubminer.com.

Designed for Mining Power

HubMiner mining chip 7nm ASIC HubMiner BoosterX is the result of brilliant hardware design that increases hash rates to maximum potential while keeping power consumption down. Both have a built-in controller and pre-installed software. After an intense period of testing, consisting of evaluating, prototyping, and extreme-condition pressure testing, the HubMiner F-X8 Machine, F-X32 Machine, F-X16 Machine and F-X16 x5 Rack hardware products are now ready for mass production.

Pricing and Availability

The HubMiner F-X8 Machine, F-X32 Machine, F-X16 Machine, F-X16 x5 Rack at a presale discount from www.hubminer.com. Pricing starts at $4,560. Customers can save $1,200 by preordering, from now until June 30, 2020.

Delivery Fee and Custom Fee will be covered by HubMiner, the customer only pays for the unit and receives everything needed for setup without any hidden fees. "Consumers now know our competitors are beat. They can't reach our power, and our extremely low power costs. We have huge mining power. It's the best investment on the market," said Richard McDermott, Operational Director, COO, HubMiner. "We have strived to give customers the first-rate possible investment in the market."

About HubMiner

Founded in 2017, HubMiner, described as the world's first dual-miner company, was established to develop and sell the world's first leading dual cryptocurrency miners using SHA-256 or Scrypt technology. Starting with the HubMiner, our task was to provide more power at lower costs. HubMiner is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices around the globe. For more information, see www.hubminer.com.

Contact:HubMinerRobin Silvarobin.pr@hubminer.com +972765994656

