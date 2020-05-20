Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

VeChain and I-Dante Co-developed E-HCert, A Blockchain-based COVID-19 Records App For the Citizens of Cyprus

comunicati

VeChain and I-Dante Co-developed E-HCert, A Blockchain-based COVID-19 Records App For the Citizens of Cyprus

20.05.2020 - 17:45

0

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic putting healthcare systems under strain worldwide, Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems are also shifting requirements for data security and sharing. As the leading public blockchain platform, VeChain furthers the collaboration with I-Dante to co-develop E-HCert App, which provides an archival solution for COVID-19 RT-PCR (real time-polymerase chain reaction) and antibodies tests (Rapid Test) records.

The success between VeChain and I-Dante previously on blockchain-enabled medical solution has led to the idea for the E-HCert App, which is now adopted by the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus. The new EHR system provides a secured method of on-chaining the COVID-19 related tests, giving the result of the health status of the individual, and allowing all concerning parties to access said health information at the discretion of the individual. With this set up, the individual can go about life as usual.

Compatible EHRs Should Compare Notes On The Pandemic

In the case of COVID-19, the testing results of citizens can be vital for public welfare and personal rights. Authorities worldwide are calling healthcare institutions to provide secure and legit access to health status information. Citizens themselves would also need trustworthy and reliable proof for their own health condition and full control over their privacy. However, current EHR systems are revealing serious deficiencies in terms of its interoperability, immutability, compliance, and the cost.

There is, therefore, an urgent need for the collection of trustworthy and standardized encrypted medical records that can be safely shared between multi parties.  This is where blockchain technology comes in and becomes the de facto choice for such an implementation.

The Most Feasible Choice For EHR reform: The Public Blockchain

This public blockchain-based E-HCert App provides an archival solution for COVID-19 RT-PCR (real time-polymerase chain reaction) and antibodies tests (Rapid Test) records, which will be utilized to enhance the hospital's COVID-19 management and response at the end of May 2020.

When a Cyprus citizen goes to the hospital and undergoes RT-PCR and antibodies tests, the testing records will be uploaded onto the VeChainThor Blockchain, and the immutably recorded results are then shown in the E-HCert Native App.  As E-HCert fully complies with the GDPR, the App enables the owner to have complete control over their profiles, and use it to prove his or her health status when trying to return to work, take a flight abroad, and get authorized for other activities. 

Enabling The Next Wave Of Digital Health Reform

COVID-19 has prompted an expansion of industrial power in healthcare. A recent report found that 33 of the 50 US-based hospitals examined were working with Amazon, Google, or Microsoft. The Wall Street Journal said the internet giants are also wrestling for control in health-care  markets.

Compared with traditional technologies, blockchain provides better opportunities for companies to review their healthcare data systems, optimize the workflow design, while simultaneously enabling every patient to safely hold their records and share it immediately with any party in the world.

As the world's leading public blockchain platform, VeChain intends to use its experience in the blockchain industry to empower more partners in the healthcare sector. By doing so, VeChain will play a central role in the acceleration of the digitalization of the healthcare industry.

About Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus

The Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus is a modern private health care institution, one of the largest in Cyprus, with a mission to provide to all the citizens and the visitors of the country safe and high-quality medical services 24/7. The founder of the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus, Dr. Andreas Panayiotou has set as a goal the development and the establishment of a reliable infirmary, with flexible operational mechanisms, in order to gain the trust and recognition for the quality of its services from everybody. Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus is the first private hospital that joined Cyprus' General HealthCare System (GHS).

Website: www.medihospital.com.cy/en/

About I-DANTE LTD

Founded in December of 2019 by Etna Digital Growth (a consultancy- software house company in Italy) and CircleServus LTD (a consultancy company in Cyprus) in order to build digital healthcare solutions leveraging the power of the VeChainThor Blockchain.

Website: www.i-dante.com/

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYDr, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, AWS, PICC, ASI etc. Learn more about VeChain, please join the VeChain BootCamp: https://VeChain.org/bootcamp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170713/New_E_HCert.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738221/VeChain_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

"Magari", tre fratelli e l'idea di famiglia di Ginevra Elkann

"Magari", tre fratelli e l'idea di famiglia di Ginevra Elkann

Roma, 20 mag. (askanews) - Arriva il 21 maggio su Rai Play "Magari", opera prima di Ginevra Elkann interpretata da Riccardo Scamarcio e Alba Rohrwacher. Il film è una commedia sentimentale che racconta la storia di Alma, Jean e Sebastiano, tre fratelli, molto legati tra loro, che da Parigi, città in cui vivono con la madre, si ritrovano catapultati a Roma dal padre. Lui è un italiano assente, ...

 
Taiwan, si insedia presidente Tsai: appello al dialogo a Pechino

Taiwan, si insedia presidente Tsai: appello al dialogo a Pechino

Roma, 20 mag. (askanews) - La nuova vittoria di Tsai Ing-wen nelle presidenziali a Taiwan non era stata per Pechino una buona notizia. E' anche l'eccezionale efficacia di Taipei nel domare il nuovo coronavirus, che nella Cina popolare ha avuto la sua origine, non mette una buona luce il continente rispetto alla vibrante democrazia in campo in quella che Pechino considera solo una provincia ...

 
Spazio, il telescopio dell'ESO "osserva" la nascita di un pianeta

Spazio, il telescopio dell'ESO "osserva" la nascita di un pianeta

Milano, 20 mag. (askanews) - Gli astronomi dell'Eso (l'Osservatorio Europeo Australe) potrebbero aver trovato le tracce della nascita di un nuovo pianeta. Alcune osservazioni realizzate con il VLT (Very Large Telescope) in Cile, infatti, hanno rivelato gli indizi della nascita di un sistema stellare primordiale intorno alla giovane stella AB Aurigae attorno alla quale ruota un denso disco di ...

 
Il covid può spingere altri 10mln di bambini nel mondo a soffrire di malnutrizione, le stime Onu

Il covid può spingere altri 10mln di bambini nel mondo a soffrire di malnutrizione, le stime Onu

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 20 maggio 2020 Il coronavirus può spingere altri 10mln di bambini nel mondo a soffrire di malnutrizione, le stime dell'Onu Il coronavirus può spingere altri dieci milioni di bambini nel mondo a soffrire di malnutrizione acuta. Il Programma alimentare mondiale delle Nazioni Unite (WFP) stima che il numero di bambini piccoli che soffrono di questa forma di malnutrizione ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

"La dolce vita" di Fellini stasera in tv. Alcune scene sono state girate nel Viterbese

TELEVISIONE

"La dolce vita" di Fellini stasera in tv. Alcune scene sono state girate nel Viterbese

"La dolce vita" di Federico Fellini va in onda stasera su Rai Movie alle 21,10 (clicca qui). Gran parte del film, Marcello Mastroianni e Anita Ekberg, venne girato a ...

20.05.2020

Stasera in tv 20 maggio Bianco rosso e Verdone film su Cine 34. Un grande classico che non tramonta mai

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 maggio Bianco rosso e Verdone film su Cine 34. Un grande classico che non tramonta mai

Bianco rosso e Verdone. Un grande classico del cinema italiano questa sera sul canale Cine 34 a partire dalle ore 23. E' una commedia grottesca del 1981 che vede alla regia ...

20.05.2020

Linus e il suo libro "Fino a quando": su Instagram la diretta con Nicola Savino tra simpatia ed emozioni

SOCIAL

Linus e il suo libro "Fino a quando": su Instagram la diretta con Nicola Savino tra simpatia ed emozioni

Linus, pseudonimo di Pasquale Di Molfetta, ha presentato con un live su Instagram insieme a Nicola Savino la sua quinta fatica letteraria: "Fino a quando" (Mondadori, clicca ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33