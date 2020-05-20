Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Ascent Aerospace Installs Large Format Additive Manufacturing Machine

comunicati

Ascent Aerospace Installs Large Format Additive Manufacturing Machine

20.05.2020 - 08:15

0

SANTA ANA, California, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration solutions, is proud to announce that its large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) machine has been installed and is operational in Santa Ana, CA, co-located with Ascent's composite tooling shop, autoclave and clean room. 

Ascent's investment in the machine was announced in the summer of 2019 to bring the advantages of additive manufacturing to the aerospace tooling sector.  By leveraging its deep expertise in tooling to rapidly design and build additive solutions, Ascent Aerospace will bring tools such as low-temperature layup molds, masters, trimming/drilling fixtures, and vacuum holding fixtures to market faster than ever before.  

The LFAM machine has an industry leading build area, providing customers in aerospace, automotive, maritime, energy and others the opportunity to benefit from large-scale printed composite tooling.  By combining this technology with Ascent's in-house tooling expertise and heritage engineering capability, it will be possible to fabricate and deliver production-ready fixtures and molds with significantly reduced lead-times compared to traditional metallic tooling.  The wide variety of materials that are compatible with the LFAM, such as ABS, Polycarbonate, Nylon, and PESU, will allow Ascent to create tailored solutions to meet customer needs and specifications. 

Ascent Aerospace will be hosting a live webinar in the beginning of June as a virtual launch of the LFAM machine.  Register for the webinar today to see footage of the machine in action, view a presentation by the product manager and more.  To register for the event, please click here.  Additional information on the webinar to follow.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries. As the largest tooling group in the industry, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace.  As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with customers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation to ensure it is an efficient and cost effective solution. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager Marisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com  Tel: +1-586-464-4122 www.ascentaerospace.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170369/Ascent_Additive_Manufacturing_Machine_Installation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591555/Ascent_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Il triplete dell'Inter: dieci anni fa super Milito firmò Coppa Italia, Scudetto e Champions League. Il video
CALCIO

Il triplete dell'Inter: dieci anni fa super Milito firmò Coppa Italia, Scudetto e Champions League. Il video

Venerdì 22 maggio sarà il decennale di un’impresa storica, il Triplete dell’Inter. Mai una squadra italiana è stata capace di vincere coppa Italia, Scudetto e Champions nella stessa stagione. Nel 2010 ci riuscì l’Inter di Moratti e di Mourinho. Tutto si risolse in diciassette giorni con un comune denominatore che risponde al nome di Milito. L'attaccante argentino mise la firma su tutte e tre le ...

 
La fase 2 delle gallerie d’arte. Pezzali (Galleria Tartaruga): “Settore in crisi in questo periodo”

La fase 2 delle gallerie d’arte. Pezzali (Galleria Tartaruga): “Settore in crisi in questo periodo”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 maggio 2020 La fase 2 delle gallerie d’arte. Pezzali (Galleria Tartaruga): “Settore in crisi in questo periodo” Con le nuove normative emanate dal Governo anche le gallerie d’arte hanno riaperto i loro locali. Il settore è in crisi nella città di Roma, ecco le parole del gallerista Marco Pezzali della Galleria Tartaruga in via Sistina: “Settore in crisi in questo periodo, ...

 
Coronavirus, l'Oms approva l'inchiesta indipendente dell'Ue

Coronavirus, l'Oms approva l'inchiesta indipendente dell'Ue

Roma, 19 mag. (askanews) - L'Assemblea dell'OMS ha approvato all'unanimità la richiesta di un'indagine indipendente sulla risposta sanitaria al coronavirus e le misure prese per la pandemia. La risoluzione è stata presentata da oltre 100 Paesi, tra cui tutti i membri dell'Ue. Nel testo si chiede al direttore dell'Oms Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus di "avviare al momento opportuno un processo graduale ...

 
Migliaia di sfollati in India e Bangladesh per il ciclone Amphan

Migliaia di sfollati in India e Bangladesh per il ciclone Amphan

Roma, 19 mag. (askanews) - Non bastava il coronavirus. India e Bangladesh hanno iniziato a trasferire centinaia di persone per l'arrivo del super ciclone Amphan. I due Paesi prevedeno di spostarne in tutto oltre 2,3 milioni. In Bangladesh sono a rischio circa due milioni di cittadini che vivono lungo le aree costiere, mentre in India il provvedimento interessa circa 300mila persone del Bengala ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv mercoledì 20 maggio, "Poco di tanto" con Maurizio Battista su Rai2: risate con gli anni Settanta

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 20 maggio, "Poco di tanto" con Maurizio Battista su Rai2: risate con gli anni Settanta

Seconda puntata di “Poco di tanto”, oggi mercoledì 20 maggio alle 21.20 su Rai2. Maurizio Battista approda negli anni Settanta.  Ospiti della puntata anche questa volta due ...

20.05.2020

Stasera in tv 20 maggio: "Chi l'ha visto?" e finanziere scomparso a Brindisi. Appello della moglie

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 maggio: "Chi l'ha visto?" e finanziere scomparso a Brindisi. Appello della moglie

Una nuova puntata del programma di Federica Sciarelli. Spazio al caso del finanziere scomparso dalla provincia di Brindisi che rischia l’accusa di diserzione. E’ la storia al ...

20.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata di mercoledì 20 maggio: scoppia la lite in studio tra Giovanna e Sammy

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata di mercoledì 20 maggio: scoppia la lite in studio tra Giovanna e Sammy

Anticipazioni sulla puntata di oggi, mercoledì 20 maggio 2020, di Uomini e Donne in onda su Canale 5.  Sirius parlerà di Gemma Galgani e ci sarà il ritorno di Sammy Hassan in ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33