Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Changsha: Intelligent Manufacturing on the Fast Track

comunicati

Changsha: Intelligent Manufacturing on the Fast Track

20.05.2020 - 08:15

0

CHANGSHA, China, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China Report:

"The unmanned taxi ride went almost as smoothly as the regular one does," applauded Zhang Jun, a resident of Hunan's provincial capital Changsha, after a test ride of Apollo Robotaxi, a type of self-driving taxi developed by Chinese tech giant Baidu. "It's really a convenient service. The taxi arrived in just a few minutes after I typed in my destination address and pressed the 'call out' button on the Dutaxi app." In late April this year, Baidu officially launched its Robotaxi-hailing service in Changsha, where users can book a test ride for free via the "Dutaxi" app.

Changsha has taken concrete steps to boost intelligent manufacturing and gather endogenous driving force for high-quality development. Now a profound transformation is rolling out in the city's manufacturing sector.

Changsha proposed building a city of autonomous driving as early as 2016 with the aim of forging a complete automotive industry value chain covering intelligent connected vehicle (ICV), road and cloud computing through technological innovation. In September 2019, Schaeffler Group, a leading manufacturer of rolling bearings based in Germany, located its wholly owned entity engaged in intelligent driving and the second R&D center of Schaeffler Greater China in the Xiangjiang New District of Changsha. The two establishments mainly specialize in the development of Schaeffler's Space Drive technology, Mover vehicle platform and 90-degree intelligent steering control, marking the official entry of the company's core autonomous driving technology and products into China.

Changsha's ICV ecosystem took shape in just over a year as the city attracted a large number of upstream and downstream enterprises along the value chain, including traditional automakers such as SAIC Motor, Geely and BYD, emerging automobile brands such as NIO, Xiaopeng and Weltmeister, and leading internet firms such as Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, JD, Huawei Kunpeng, iFLYTEK and CSDN. In cooperation with Changsha municipal government, Huawei launched its ICV project in the Xiangjiang New District. As part of its long-term development plan, the city invested and built China's largest intelligent driving test zone. A new milestone in the development of artificial intelligence and ICV industry in Changsha, the test zone consists of 135-kilometer-long urban open roads and 100-kilometer-long expressways.

In addition to boosting the ICV industry, Changsha has also made efforts in upgrading the traditional manufacturing industry and building an industrial cluster featuring world-leading companies such as Sany Heavy Industry and Zoomlion. Sany's No. 18 workshop in Changsha is the largest and most advanced intelligent manufacturing plant in Asia. The Industry 4.0 production line of Bosch Changsha is one of the corporation's manufacturing bases that use the largest number of intelligent modules. Compared with traditional equipment, it increases production efficiency by 30 percent and reduces quality loss and the time for remodeling by 30 percent. Construction of the exemplary project Flex Changsha Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park marked an important step of the provincial capital to foster a world-class industrial base.

"We are ushering in an era of artificial intelligence," noted Hu Henghua, member of the Standing Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan Provincial Committee and secretary of CPC Changsha Municipal Committee. "Whoever seizes this opportunity will take the lead in replacing old economic growth drivers with new ones and achieving high-quality development." Changsha, a city with a long history in central China, is now emerging on the global arena known for its intelligent manufacturing, construction machinery and media art.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169264/Changsha.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Il triplete dell'Inter: dieci anni fa super Milito firmò Coppa Italia, Scudetto e Champions League. Il video
CALCIO

Il triplete dell'Inter: dieci anni fa super Milito firmò Coppa Italia, Scudetto e Champions League. Il video

Venerdì 22 maggio sarà il decennale di un’impresa storica, il Triplete dell’Inter. Mai una squadra italiana è stata capace di vincere coppa Italia, Scudetto e Champions nella stessa stagione. Nel 2010 ci riuscì l’Inter di Moratti e di Mourinho. Tutto si risolse in diciassette giorni con un comune denominatore che risponde al nome di Milito. L'attaccante argentino mise la firma su tutte e tre le ...

 
La fase 2 delle gallerie d’arte. Pezzali (Galleria Tartaruga): “Settore in crisi in questo periodo”

La fase 2 delle gallerie d’arte. Pezzali (Galleria Tartaruga): “Settore in crisi in questo periodo”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 maggio 2020 La fase 2 delle gallerie d’arte. Pezzali (Galleria Tartaruga): “Settore in crisi in questo periodo” Con le nuove normative emanate dal Governo anche le gallerie d’arte hanno riaperto i loro locali. Il settore è in crisi nella città di Roma, ecco le parole del gallerista Marco Pezzali della Galleria Tartaruga in via Sistina: “Settore in crisi in questo periodo, ...

 
Coronavirus, l'Oms approva l'inchiesta indipendente dell'Ue

Coronavirus, l'Oms approva l'inchiesta indipendente dell'Ue

Roma, 19 mag. (askanews) - L'Assemblea dell'OMS ha approvato all'unanimità la richiesta di un'indagine indipendente sulla risposta sanitaria al coronavirus e le misure prese per la pandemia. La risoluzione è stata presentata da oltre 100 Paesi, tra cui tutti i membri dell'Ue. Nel testo si chiede al direttore dell'Oms Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus di "avviare al momento opportuno un processo graduale ...

 
Migliaia di sfollati in India e Bangladesh per il ciclone Amphan

Migliaia di sfollati in India e Bangladesh per il ciclone Amphan

Roma, 19 mag. (askanews) - Non bastava il coronavirus. India e Bangladesh hanno iniziato a trasferire centinaia di persone per l'arrivo del super ciclone Amphan. I due Paesi prevedeno di spostarne in tutto oltre 2,3 milioni. In Bangladesh sono a rischio circa due milioni di cittadini che vivono lungo le aree costiere, mentre in India il provvedimento interessa circa 300mila persone del Bengala ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv mercoledì 20 maggio, "Poco di tanto" con Maurizio Battista su Rai2: risate con gli anni Settanta

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 20 maggio, "Poco di tanto" con Maurizio Battista su Rai2: risate con gli anni Settanta

Seconda puntata di “Poco di tanto”, oggi mercoledì 20 maggio alle 21.20 su Rai2. Maurizio Battista approda negli anni Settanta.  Ospiti della puntata anche questa volta due ...

20.05.2020

Stasera in tv 20 maggio: "Chi l'ha visto?" e finanziere scomparso a Brindisi. Appello della moglie

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 maggio: "Chi l'ha visto?" e finanziere scomparso a Brindisi. Appello della moglie

Una nuova puntata del programma di Federica Sciarelli. Spazio al caso del finanziere scomparso dalla provincia di Brindisi che rischia l’accusa di diserzione. E’ la storia al ...

20.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata di mercoledì 20 maggio: scoppia la lite in studio tra Giovanna e Sammy

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata di mercoledì 20 maggio: scoppia la lite in studio tra Giovanna e Sammy

Anticipazioni sulla puntata di oggi, mercoledì 20 maggio 2020, di Uomini e Donne in onda su Canale 5.  Sirius parlerà di Gemma Galgani e ci sarà il ritorno di Sammy Hassan in ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33