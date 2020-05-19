"Heal the World With Love and Music," a Global Fundraising Performance for COVID-19 Medical Research, Announced to Debut on September 21, 2021

Kicking Off in Verona, Italy; Beijing, China; and New York City, Award-Winning Executive Producer Tony Renis, Along with Producers Gianmarco Mazzi, Julius Nasso, Frankie Nasso, Boban Zlatkovic and Gianluca Curti to Partner with Charity Brands to Launch International Fundraising Show with Entertainment's Biggest Names

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Heal the World With Love and Music" will be a global fundraising show for medical research to combat the novel coronavirus, which will debut in three international cities including Verona, Italy; Beijing, China; and New York City on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Showing appreciation for the tireless efforts made by medical workers and first responders around the world who continuously put their lives on the frontline, "Heal the World With Love and Music" will feature entertainment's biggest names from around the globe.

"Collaborating with Executive Producer Tony Renis, Gianmarco Mazzi, Boban Zlatkovic, Gianluca Curti and our award-winning production team, our goal with 'Heal the World With Love and Music' is to raise crucial funds for medical research towards COVID-19 and begin to lay the foundation of a post-virus recovery," said Julius Nasso, renowned movie producer and New York City-resident who recently produced and co-directed the record-breaking "Asian Culture Carnival" concert in Beijing at the Bird's Nest Stadium on May 15, 2019 which featured Andrea Bocelli's largest worldwide performance with 1.7 billion viewers and a live audience of 78,000. Following the heels of that show's success, Nasso was tasked to produce a performance in Beijing to commemorate the 600th Anniversary of the Forbidden City, featuring Chinese Soprano Lei Jia and other notable recording artists from around the world. However, due to COVID-19, this show is postponed until further notice.

Julius Nasso continues, "For 'Heal the World With Love and Music' we are also thrilled to partner with Stephen Adler'sNew York-based Charity Brands Inc., a global sponsorship firm that has raised over $12 billion for partnerships between nonprofit organizations and corporations to launch this international event and who just announced the Community Inclusion Fund to raise $500 million in relief and recovery to communities impacted by COVID-19."

As the Global Sponsorship and Charity Fundraiser for "Heal the World With Love and Music," Charity Brands Consulting's mission is to enable nonprofit organizations and corporations to increase reach and revenue by working together to inspire consumers and impact our society. Charity Brands previously developed the Pharmaceutical Roundtable for American Heart Association and the Association with 12 pharmaceutical companies reduced heart disease and stroke over 25% and raised over $1 billion; developed the Heart Check for American Heart Association which appeared on over 60 billion products; was the agency that created Walk America and the campaign for Healthier Babies for The March of Dimes which has raised over several hundred million dollars; acted as the agency of record for the Global Fund recipient of RED funds co-founded by U2 front man and activist Bono; acted as the licensing agent for FIFA World Cup's collectible program; and acted as the licensing agent for ABC during the Olympics.

"Julius Nasso's brilliant concept will follow up on where Live Aid left off. We plan to bring in the biggest corporate partners in each host country as sponsors and raise money similarly to the model the Olympics, World Cup & other major global events use," said Stephen Adler, CEO of Charity Brands.

"Heal the World With Love and Music is a unique opportunity to spread love and hope faster than any virus and help charities in local communities who were affected by COVID-19. From a strategy perspective, the timing is brilliant and Nasso has nailed it, communities are reeling from grief and death and we need to build hope as one voice on a global platform that Heal the World will create," said Brian Grace, Head of Strategy at Charity Brands.

"This event is meant to act as a beacon of good will to all. It's a symbol of a planet coming together to fight back against a formidable enemy that we can't afford to underestimate ever again," said Boban Zlatkovic, Producer of Heal the World With Love and Music.

Additional details of each of the city's shows including location venues, performers, programming, not-for-profits and more will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit www.charity-brands.com/healtheworld

ABOUT CHARITY BRANDSCharity Brands was founded 35 years ago by long term veteran Stephen Adler, the firm is a global leader in the cause marketing and charitable giving industry. Since its inception Charity Brands has raised over $12bn for non-profits through creating cause marketing campaigns for F500 companies and aligning them with the beneficiary non-profits. Charity Brands has been involved in some of the largest cause marketing campaigns globally including The (RED) Campaign with Bono, Drive for the Cure with BMW, Pepsi Refresh Project and The Pharmaceutical Roundtable for American Heart Association.