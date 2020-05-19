Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Half-year Figures: ZEISS Looks Back on Good First Six Months Overall

comunicati

Half-year Figures: ZEISS Looks Back on Good First Six Months Overall

19.05.2020 - 11:45

0

Half-year revenue reaches 3.2 billion euros (+6% compared to prior year) – EBIT at 455 million euros (+12 million euros compared to prior year)

- The Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology and Medical Technology segments contributed in particular to growth in the first six months

- Initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic felt particularly in Q2

- ZEISS portfolio ensures stability even during the COVID-19 pandemic

- Difficult to form outlook on further progression of fiscal year

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall, the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20 (ended 31 March 2020) went well for the ZEISS Group. It saw its revenue rise by 6 percent (compared to 3 percent) to EUR 3.213 billion (first six months of 2018/19: EUR 3.019 billion). 90 percent of this sum was generated by markets outside Germany. At EUR 455 million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were slightly higher than the previous year (EUR 443 million). The EBIT margin was at 14.2%. Incoming orders hit EUR 3.601 billion (1st six months of 2018/19: EUR 3.161 billion).

"Overall, we were successful during the first half of the fiscal year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy – including on ZEISS' lines of business," said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, ZEISS President and CEO. He continued: "ZEISS' resilience measures will help it combat the current challenges in the best possible way."

At this time it is not possible to make a reliable prediction for the 2019/20 fiscal year due to the global uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please visit https://www.zeiss.com/corporate/int/newsroom/press-releases/2020/zeiss-half-year-figures-2019-20.html for full text version.

Contact for the press:ZEISS GroupJörg Nitschke Head of Corporate Brand and Communications Tel.: +49-(0)7364-20-3242Email: joerg.nitschke@zeiss.comwww.zeiss.com/newsroom

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Mediagallery

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video
Social

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini è ricomparsa su Instagram dopo il compleanno. Nelle stories di Instagram, la bella ereditiera spiega ai suoi follower in trepidante attesa di sue notizie: "Sono viva, mi sono rifatta le ciglia e sono un po' pentita però devo ritornare a lavorare". Una pausa nel video, poi la Twerking Queen riprende simpaticamente: "Aspetta che appoggio le mie t**e sul tavolino, volevo dire ...

 
Umbria, a Spoleto la prima messa con i fedeli dell'arcivescovo Boccardo - LE FOTO
Spoleto

La prima messa con i fedeli dell'arcivescovo Boccardo - LE FOTO

La prima messa dell'arcivescovo di Spoleto-Norcia, monsignor Renato Boccardo alla presenza dei fedeli dalla parrocchia di San Nicolò a Spoleto, nel 100° della nascita di San Giovanni Paolo II. L’arcivescovo: "Il Papa polacco era un amico esigente, a cui interessava solo indicare Gesù". Il grazie del presule a quanti hanno seguito, con fedeltà e comunione, le messe sui social in questi mesi.

 
Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Continassa: il suo arrivo in Suv

Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Continassa: il suo arrivo in Suv

Torino, 19 mag. (askanews) - È arrivato a bordo di un Suv con vetri oscurati per riprendere gli allenamenti. Cristiano Ronaldo si è presentato puntuale alla Continassa il centro sportivo della Juventus, dopo di lui è arrivato anche l'allenatore Maurizio Sarri. Romando ha osservato 2 settimane di isolamento i compagnia solo di Georgina Rodriguez, dei suoi quattro figli dopo il ritorno in Italia ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Rossella Brescia lacrime e fazzoletto davanti alla tv: il compagno la riprende mentre piange davanti alla tv

Social

Rossella Brescia lacrime e fazzoletto davanti alla tv: il compagno la riprende mentre piange Video

Rossella Brescia piange. E' in casa davanti alla tv e scoppia in lacrime, fazzoletto in mano. Non si trattiene. Il video è stato postato sull'account Instagram di Rossella e ...

19.05.2020

Stasera in tv 19 maggio, su Rai Movie film Allacciare le cinture con Kasia Smutniak e Francesco Arca. La trama

Stasera in tv 19 maggio, su Rai Movie film Allacciare le cinture con Kasia Smutniak e Francesco Arca. La trama

Allacciare le cinture. E' lo splendido film di Ferzan Ozpetek in programmazione stasera in tv, 19 maggio, in seconda serata su Rai Movie, a partire dalle ore 22.45. Genere ...

19.05.2020

A mano a mano, la malinconica canzone di Cocciante rielaborata e resa cult da Rino Gaetano

Musica

A mano a mano, la malinconica canzone di Cocciante rielaborata e resa cult da Rino Gaetano

Si intitola A mano, a mano ed è uno dei più bei brani cantati dal compianto Rino Gaetano. Ma a differenza di quanto credono in tanti, il pezzo non è suo ma di Riccardo ...

19.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33