Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Avantgarde Properties - Crisis-proof Quality of Life: Vienna - the World's Most Liveable City

comunicati

Avantgarde Properties - Crisis-proof Quality of Life: Vienna - the World's Most Liveable City

19.05.2020 - 10:15

0

VIENNA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world seems to stand still, there is one safe investment: real estate. And Vienna in particular offers rare, crisis-proof reality. In a city that captivates as a perfect mixture between imperial past and modern metropolis.

Safe investments

Especially the high-end real estate sector in Vienna has a lot to offer and - as the current pandemic shows - survives even the most challenging times. After all, the market for high-quality real estate is absolutely the most crisis-proof asset class. Tangible assets are enjoying increasing popularity, especially in times of significant stock market slumps.

Austria proofs targeted action during the pandemic

In the prevailing corona situation, Austria stands out for its precise, well thought-out and rapid action. The low number of victims speaks for itself. Protective measures, even on entry to Vienna, are multi-layered and significantly successful. Vienna offers security on all levels of daily life.

Strong, attractive and efficient

The Viennese health care system can be explained precisely only by these three words. With 45 hospitals and around 5,300 doctors in private practice, the metropolis offers a density of highly specialized services that cannot be found anywhere else in Austria. Short diagnosis and therapy paths are a subsidiary part of the comprehensive medical care.

You can move freely in Vienna

Even in times of a pandemic, one can move around and go shopping in Vienna almost without restrictions. Arrival by car is permitted. Even walks in Vienna's breathtakingly beautiful surroundings are possible without restrictions and allow you to enjoy the prevailing lifestyle, far away from any restrictions. Likewise, travel to secondary residences is possible and does not require a separate application. Outdoor sports activities can be carried out without reservation and at any time.

Silent beauty

The capital is expected to break the two million mark as early as 2026. And has all the more to offer - at any time of the year! Vienna is something like the quiet beauty that you discover over time. Over half of the metropolis, which covers an area of 414 km2, is green. From numerous parks, over the Prater, the Danube Island up to the hilly Vienna Woods, you will find everything your heart desires. In the summer months, you feel like on holiday on the Danube, and the large selection of restaurants for every taste and mood complete the luxuriously eloquent life that Vienna has to offer.

Vienna attracts attention and endures ...

... through its refined culture, its time-honoured traditions and its imperial past. After all, many of the most important composers in history lived and worked here: from Mozart and Strauss to Beethoven. Thus, the metropolis, which is becoming increasingly important and is constantly growing, is more than worth investing in. In rare, crisis-proof properties such as city palaces or penthouses with 700m2 living space and 600m2 roof garden. Vienna is a jewel in full splendor that is able to unfold its full (real estate) potential especially in nerve- racking times like these.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169406/Vienna_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169407/Vienna_2.jpg  

Contact:Avantgarde Properties GmbH – Headquarter Mag. Sophie KarolySeilergasse 2/Top 2 1010 Wien+43 1890 5533loffice@avantgardeproperties.com https://www.avantgardeproperties.com/

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Test e prelievi, selezionati 39 comuni umbri per lo screening sugli asintomatici

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Terremoto in Nevada di magnitudo 6.4, la polizia chiude alcune strade a causa delle voragini

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Mediagallery

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video
Social

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini è ricomparsa su Instagram dopo il compleanno. Nelle stories di Instagram, la bella ereditiera spiega ai suoi follower in trepidante attesa di sue notizie: "Sono viva, mi sono rifatta le ciglia e sono un po' pentita però devo ritornare a lavorare". Una pausa nel video, poi la Twerking Queen riprende simpaticamente: "Aspetta che appoggio le mie t**e sul tavolino, volevo dire ...

 
Umbria, a Spoleto la prima messa con i fedeli dell'arcivescovo Boccardo - LE FOTO
Spoleto

La prima messa con i fedeli dell'arcivescovo Boccardo - LE FOTO

La prima messa dell'arcivescovo di Spoleto-Norcia, monsignor Renato Boccardo alla presenza dei fedeli dalla parrocchia di San Nicolò a Spoleto, nel 100° della nascita di San Giovanni Paolo II. L’arcivescovo: "Il Papa polacco era un amico esigente, a cui interessava solo indicare Gesù". Il grazie del presule a quanti hanno seguito, con fedeltà e comunione, le messe sui social in questi mesi.

 
Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Continassa: il suo arrivo in Suv

Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Continassa: il suo arrivo in Suv

Torino, 19 mag. (askanews) - È arrivato a bordo di un Suv con vetri oscurati per riprendere gli allenamenti. Cristiano Ronaldo si è presentato puntuale alla Continassa il centro sportivo della Juventus, dopo di lui è arrivato anche l'allenatore Maurizio Sarri. Romando ha osservato 2 settimane di isolamento i compagnia solo di Georgina Rodriguez, dei suoi quattro figli dopo il ritorno in Italia ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Rossella Brescia lacrime e fazzoletto davanti alla tv: il compagno la riprende mentre piange davanti alla tv

Social

Rossella Brescia lacrime e fazzoletto davanti alla tv: il compagno la riprende mentre piange Video

Rossella Brescia piange. E' in casa davanti alla tv e scoppia in lacrime, fazzoletto in mano. Non si trattiene. Il video è stato postato sull'account Instagram di Rossella e ...

19.05.2020

Stasera in tv 19 maggio, su Rai Movie film Allacciare le cinture con Kasia Smutniak e Francesco Arca. La trama

Stasera in tv 19 maggio, su Rai Movie film Allacciare le cinture con Kasia Smutniak e Francesco Arca. La trama

Allacciare le cinture. E' lo splendido film di Ferzan Ozpetek in programmazione stasera in tv, 19 maggio, in seconda serata su Rai Movie, a partire dalle ore 22.45. Genere ...

19.05.2020

A mano a mano, la malinconica canzone di Cocciante rielaborata e resa cult da Rino Gaetano

Musica

A mano a mano, la malinconica canzone di Cocciante rielaborata e resa cult da Rino Gaetano

Si intitola A mano, a mano ed è uno dei più bei brani cantati dal compianto Rino Gaetano. Ma a differenza di quanto credono in tanti, il pezzo non è suo ma di Riccardo ...

19.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33